Alia Bhatt's Shared Her Schedule On Her Day Off

Alia Bhatt’s Schedule On Her Day Off Screams ‘Rejuvenation’; See Post

The latest post by Alia Bhatt features her in a vibrant pink swimsuit. Her skin looks radiant sans makeup as the diva spends her day off chilling in the swimming pool.

Alia Bhatt makes the most of her day off. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Taking some time off from their busy schedule, Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to New York with their daughter Raha for a family holiday. While Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, Alia Bhatt recently treated the netizens with an insight into her fun trip. The Raazi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself relaxing in a pool as part of her schedule during her day off. She can be seen flaunting her impeccable skin in a no-makeup avatar donning a vibrant pink swimsuit. Her tresses were tied in a ponytail.

An Insight Into Alia Bhatt’s Schedule On Her Day Off

The text on Alia Bhatt’s latest Instagram post read, “My schedule on my day off. That’s it. That’s my schedule.” Seems like, the Highway star is currently in the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode as she captioned her social media post with “DND” and a sleeping emoji. In the last couple of days, several pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with their fans have surfaced on the internet.

Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Alia Bhatt’s Post

Alia Bhatt’s video managed to receive a lot of attention from the netizens. Her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, “Need this sched and this hotel in my life.” While an Insta user called the stunner a “Water Baby”, others dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Deleted Scene From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Meanwhile, basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Dharma Productions recently released a deleted scene from Karan Johar’s directorial featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The scene shows Rocky (Ranveer Singh) apologising to Rani (Alia Bhatt) for his and his family’s behaviour. As expected, she ends up forgiving him. The scene includes the line “Love hai toh sab hai.”



Alia Bhatt’s Professional Commitments

Alia Bhatt’s professional lineup includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, alongside her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt has Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

