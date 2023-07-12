Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Secret to Work Life Balance After Raha’s Birth: ‘Sometimes I Don’t…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Alia Bhatt shared her motivation behind maintaining a balanced work life. The actress said that she knows her priorities well and doesn't believe in knowing all the answers.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor last year in April. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2023. The actress is currently embracing the phase of motherhood and discussed how her priorities are shifted towards her daughter now. Recently, she also spoke about how she manages her work-life balance and motherhood duties.

Alia Bhatt Shares Her Motivation Behind Balanced Work Life:

In an event conducted in Delhi, Alia looked resplendent in a black saree embroidered with golden polka dots. She kept her makeup natural and hairdo simple with a knotted ponytail. During the talk show, The Ganugbai actress was asked about her secret on how she maintains her work life. She said ”I think everyone has a balance that they need to maintain right. You have to maintain your family, work life and children. Sab kuch sambhalna hai! But we do it, because it is life, you have to put one step in front and do not think whether you are doing it right or wrong. Even if the couple of tears rolling down, it’s okay because this happens.”

Alia also discussed that sometimes she fails in managing things and unable to find the solutions. ”The most important thing is I don’t know all the answers. I don’t manage. But I know what my top priorities are. Of, course my daughter is on top of it. I am sounding like a motivational speaker right now but all I mean you have to keep going without thinking about how you are doing, how well you are doing or how badly you are doing. Just stop pulling yourself down and give a pat on your back, if you want. But just keep going.”

Alia Bhatt on Professional Front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In one of her firsts, Alia plays a baddie as she challenges Gal and Jamie for ‘the heart’. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Alia is also awaiting the upcoming release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. It is directed by Karan Johar and will be release on 28th July. The films stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan

