Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their romance official after dating for some time, and their love story has been coloring the city red ever since. The couple continues to garner attention as they prepare to take wedding vows next week. They have kept tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony so far. However, Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt confirmed their wedding and this is what he said.

Mukesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt's brother, recently reacted to the Raazi fame's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and told Aaj Tak, "At this time, I am unable to provide any information. My sister-in-law (Soni Razdan) has asked that we not talk about the marriage. After their wedding, I'll do an in-depth interview with them to learn more about when and how they married." Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had previously confirmed his attendance at the wedding. The Mehndi ceremony will take place on April 13, he informed a news outlet.

Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding Preparations:

The wedding festivities will begin next week on April 13th, and they will tie the knot on April 16th between 2 and 4 AM, as per Pinkvilla reports. While Ranbir-Alia and those close to them have kept their preparations for the big day under wraps, facts about the event have been making the rounds in the media.

Ranbir-Alia’s Love Story:

On the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia began dating. They made their first public appearance as a pair at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. Both Ranbir and Alia have made it clear that they want to marry soon. The two enjoy a massive fan following not only as individuals but also as a couple.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir-Alia’s big day!