Preggers Alia Bhatt shared an adorable post for her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor who turned 64 on Friday. Alia took to her Instagram story to wish Neetu with an unseen pic from her and Ranbir Kapoor's haldi ceremony. In the picture, Neetu can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead. Both of them were donning yellow outfits which makes it evident that the picture was clicked during Alia's Haldi ceremony. Alia captioned the post, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul… my mother-in-law/friend/soon-to-be Dadi maaa, love you so so much," along with a heart emoji.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s birthday post for Neetu Kapoor:

Neetu Kapoor also reshared Alia's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Love you so much."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday with daughter Riddhima in London. She has posted pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima Kapoor also penned a sweet post to wish her mother on the big day. She captioned the post, “Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever ❤️.”

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart of stone’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ simultaneously. She is also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been scheduled to release in theatres in September.