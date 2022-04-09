Rahul Bhatt Invited In Ranbir-Alia Wedding: As the big day is nearby internet is abuzz with gossips about actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally getting hitched. The family members of the power couple are finally opening up to the media about the wedding ceremony. Alia’s elder brother Rahul, has admitted that he has been invited to the much awaited occasion. Confirming the news to ETimes, Rahul told though he would be there for ceremonies but he won’t sing and dance. The 40-year-old gym instructor said, “I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding.”Also Read - 'Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Are Made For Each Other': Neetu Kapoor on Their Wedding

Rahul Bhatt’s Controversial Past

Rahul is Mahesh Bhatt’s son from his previous marriage to Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt). The father-son duo don’t share a cordial rapport as Rahul once went on to say that he felt abandoned by his father Mahesh. The star kid was embroiled in a huge controversy during the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attacks where is name came up alongside terrorist David Headley. Rahul, now a well known fitness instructor had trained actor Aamir Khan for Dangal. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Numerologist Predicts Alia 'Kapoor' Will Bring More Luck to the Marriage

RaAlia Wedding At RK’s Bandra Home ‘Vastu’

As fans and papparazzi’s are all exited for RaAlia wedding, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt also confirmed being invited to the wedding. While speaking to India Today he said that the Mehndi ceremony will take place on April 13. According to Bhatt, “The couple’s wedding would be a 4-day event and that an intimate ceremony will take place at RK’s Bandra home, Vastu.” Also Read - Revealed: These Celebrities Will Attend Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party - See List Here

Ranbir-Alia Love Story

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee‘s Brahmastra. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja‘s wedding reception in Mumbai. Both Ranbir and Alia have been vocal about their intentions to get married soon. Alia had once said in an interview that she was already married to Ranbir in her head. The couple’s on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra will soon hit the silver-screen in September 2022. Check out this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Kapoors Are Tight Lipped About The Wedding

Though Ranbir’s uncle Randhir and mom Neetu Singh are still on denial mode about the wedding. Ranbir and Alia themselves have also been tight lipped about the occasion. During an interview Ranbir had said that he won’t share the wedding date with the media. He said, “Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.” It is almost inevitable as the fans are elated for the couple’s big day.

For more updates watch out his space!