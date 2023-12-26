Home

Alia-Ranbir’s Little Munchkin Raha’s Another Video Goes Viral From The Airport, Watch

Baby Raha's another video from the Mumbai airport has gone viral where mommy Alia Bhatt holds her in arms. The little munchkin looks adorable in her two ponies! Don't miss the video.

A day after revealing their daughter Raha Kapoor‘s face to the world, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on Tuesday at Kalina airport in Mumbai as they head for a New Year vacation. In the pictures clicked by shutterbugs, Alia can be seen holding baby Raha in her arms. She can be seen with two ponies, sleeping in her mother’s arms. On the other hand, Ranbir quickly waved at the paps as they called out his name. Alia, too, smiled while looking at the cameramen. The pictures and videos went viral on the internet in no time. “Wow…so cute,” a fan commented. “Ranbir and Alia are all set to celebrate New Year with baby Raha,” another social media user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on Christmas by revealing Raha’s face for the first time. The couple, as they reached for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, posed with baby Raha in front of the paps stationed outside Kunal Kapoor’s residence. Raha looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Raha’s pictures took the internet by storm as they made fans extremely elated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)



In fact, many people were quite happy to notice her uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and great-granddad Raj Kapoor. Raha’s eyes are gone on Raj Kapoor as both of them have blue eyes.

On Raha’s first birthday on November 6, Alia Bhatt shared partial glimpses of her baby girl and wrote a beautiful note. It can be read, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself (sic).”

Raha was born to Alia and Ranbir on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s next ‘Jigra’. Apart from that, she also has ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of ‘Animal’, which hit theatres on December 1. ‘Animal’ also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it.

