Alina Amir viral MMS video case explained: Who is Pakistani influencer in the spotlight?

In recent months, cases of private videos going viral on social media have increased significantly, with many later identified as fake or deepfake content. Recently, a 4-minute-40-second video allegedly linked to Pakistani TikTok star and social media influencer Alina Amir began circulating widely across various platforms. The clip was described as a leaked private video; however, Alina Amir clarified that it was an AI-generated deepfake. Breaking her silence, she condemned the incident as cybercrime and online harassment, stating that such content is not entertainment but a serious form of digital abuse aimed at damaging reputations, particularly those of women.

Who is Alina Amir?

Born on May 10, 2003, in Lahore, Alina Amir is a Pakistani social media star and influencer, best known for her TikTok and Instagram reels, especially her viral “Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai” video. She rose to prominence between 2024 and 2025 for her expressive and engaging digital content, amassing millions of followers across platforms.

Alina Amir has been passionate about acting and modeling since childhood, and her family has been a big supporter in fulfilling her dreams. She belongs to a middle-class family.

After her deepfake video was out, Amir addressed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally and urged her to take severe action against individuals who produce and disseminate AI-generated information. She also advised people to confirm the content’s authenticity before sharing it.

Following Alina Amir’s case, a shocking truth has come to light. According to media reports, deepfake videos are increasingly being used for online scams in South Asia. People are lured through fake private videos, and once a user clicks on a link to watch the clip, they are redirected to an option to download a betting app.

