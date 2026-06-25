Alka Yagnik opens up about using wheelchair after accepting Padma Bhushan: ‘I was simply…’

A video showing Alka Yagnik in a wheelchair after receiving the Padma Bhushan left fans worried about her health. The legendary singer has shared an update on her recovery.

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Alka Yagnik reacts to viral wheelchair video (PC: Twitter)

Alka Yagnik’s appearance at the Padma Bhushan 2026 ceremony was a proud and emotional moment for millions of music lovers across the country. The veteran singer was honoured for her extraordinary contribution to Indian music, marking yet another milestone in her career. However, shortly after the ceremony, a video showing Alka Yagnik leaving the venue in a wheelchair began circulating on social media. The clip quickly sparked concern among fans, especially since the singer has been battling a rare hearing disorder over the past two years. As speculation around her health grew online, Alka Yagnik decided to address the situation herself.

Alka Yagnik shares health update after her wheelchair video goes viral

After the video gained widespread attention, Alka Yagnik took to social media to clarify what had happened. The singer thanked fans for their concern and assured everyone that there was no need to panic. According to Alka, she was simply exhausted after a long and memorable day at the Padma Bhushan felicitation ceremony. She explained that she requested a wheelchair while leaving the venue because of fatigue and not because of any sudden deterioration in her condition.

In her message, she wrote, “Thank you for your love, concern, and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

She also reassured fans and requested them to keep her in their prayers as she continues her recovery. She wrote, “Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble President of India, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour.”

Alka Yagnik suffering from a rare hearing disorder

The concern surrounding the viral video was increased because in July 2024 Alka Yagnik revealed that she has been dealing with a rare condition known as sensorineural hearing loss since 2024. The condition reportedly developed following a viral attack and significantly affected her hearing, forcing her to step away from public appearances and professional commitments. Sharing this news on Instagram, she wrote, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

Wishing Alka Yagnik strength, comfort, and a smooth recovery. May she regain her health soon and return to full mobility and good health. pic.twitter.com/22jkpDZtOP — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) June 24, 2026

For nearly two years, Alka largely stayed away from the spotlight while focusing on her recovery. Despite these difficulties, Alka made a special effort to attend the ceremony in person, describing the experience as emotional and deeply fulfilling.

About Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik is one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, known for her melodious voice and remarkable contribution to Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, she has sung thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages. She has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and several Filmfare Awards. In 2024, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for her contribution to the arts.