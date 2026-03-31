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Alka Yagnik suffers from dangerous illness for two years, says, Unable to take new assignments

Alka Yagnik suffers from dangerous illness for two years, says, ‘Unable to take new assignments’

Legendary singer Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan Award, talks about her hearing disease.

Alka Yagnik

Legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik revealed that she was suffering from a rare hearing loss condition in 2024. Now, she has shared a new update about her health, saying she is “still” dealing with it. Alka has largely stayed away from the public eye since her diagnosis, but recently made headlines after being awarded the Padma Bhushan this year.

Alka Yagnik is unable to take new assignments

In an interview with NDTV, Yagnik spoke about her health and shared that she is still battling the illness, which is preventing her from taking up singing assignments. Despite this, the Melody Queen expressed her gratitude for being awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour. Speaking about it, she said, “My daughter told me. I was very happy to hear this. I would like to thank the Government of India for choosing me for this honour.”

When asked if she had expected this honour, the singer replied calmly and composedly, “To be honest, no. Whenever it comes, it’s welcome.”

Alka Yagnik was diagnosed with the condition in 2024. She first revealed her illness through a detailed Instagram post, stating that she was suffering from a rare form of Sensorineural hearing loss caused by a viral infection. Calling it a “sudden shock,” she requested her fans to keep her in their prayers. Since then, she has not taken up any new singing projects. “Composers still approach me occasionally, but I am not able to take them up,” she said.

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Her last recorded song was “Naram Kaalja” from Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and composed by A.R. Rahman.

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