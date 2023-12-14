Home

All About Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Special Short Film on Origin of LCU Before ‘Kaithi 2’

Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to begin 'Kaithi 2' with Karthi soon but before that, he will go on to create a very short film about the origin of 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe' (LCU). All about the film here.

Chennai: Lokesh Kanagaraj has been credited as the first South Indian filmmaker to create his cinematic universe. His LCU has got three successful movies and more are being bankrolled for the coming years. Now, the reports are rife that the director is making a short film to explain the origin of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) to his audience. After the massive success of Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo this year, the filmmaker has moved on to make Kaithi 2 with Karthy. However, he will first make the short film.

The reports were confirmed by Narain who works predominantly in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actor was promoting his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Queen Elizabeth’ at a press conference when he talked about his collaboration with Lokesh. He said he will be teaming up with the director for a really short, 10-minute-long film which will showcase the origin story of LCU and how was the universe conceived.

Vikram 2 to be the last film in LCU

Lokesh is expected to begin shooting for Kaithi 2, the fourth film in LCU, in late 2024. He will be utilising the first half of the next year to shoot this short film. In Kaithi 2, the director will explore the back story of Karthi’s character Dilli. After Kaithi 2, he will hop on to make a spin-off film on Suriya’s character ‘Rolex’ from Vikram following which ‘Vikram 2’ is in the pipeline which will mark the end of LCU.

All the films in LCU have been huge hits at the Box Office so far. Kaithi, which was released in 2029, was even remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. Both Leo and Vikram turned out to write new Box Office success for the Tamil film industry. The Vijay starrer stands as the all-time highest-grossing film in Kollywood and the second-biggest Tamil grosser at the worldwide Box Office after Rajinikanth’s 2.0. Are you excited about this new short film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on LCU movies!

