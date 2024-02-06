Home

All About Sandeep Reddy Vanga vs Kiran Rao vs Aamir Khan: Who Said What And When

It's all a big war of words between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kiran Rao where Aamir Khan is also inactively present. But, what is this controversy and who started it?

New Delhi: It’s been months since the release of his film ‘Animal’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to defend the blatant misogyny and toxic masculinity in it. He seems to have exaggerated things to a new level by dragging in new names. ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has enjoyed its share of both appreciation and criticism and while any filmmaker would love to deal with the feedback gracefully, SRV has decided to go all guns blazing against those bashing his films. And if you observe the recent turn of events, then even against those who aren’t.

Sandeep has got involved in what appears like a war of words with filmmaker Kiran Rao. But, how did it all start? What led to the entire back and forth between SRV and Kiran and how did Aamir even join the circus without really being a part of it? Here’s your guide!

What Kiran Rao said about Baahubali 2

It was an innocent old article quoting Kiran talking about how popular movies take away the agency from women and resort to only looking at them as the ‘love interest’. She, without mentioning Kabir Singh, talked about the glorification of toxic masculinity in the movies. Kiran, however, mentioned Baahubali 2. It was in November last year at an event about gender sensitisation that she said, “Another very big film, which I find fascinating, was Baahubali 1(Baahubali: The Beginning). It started off with this exciting fight sequence, where this woman is leaping from tree to tree, and she is a warrior. But the hero delicately strips her of her agency and makes her just a fantastic romantic interest. I find it fascinating. It is (one of) the biggest films of Indian cinema (sic).”

She, though, mentioned Kabir Singh to assist her point about normalising ‘stalking’ as one of the ways to ‘woo’ the woman in a film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga refers to Kiran as ‘uss aurat ko…’

Reddy spoke about the same article in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar and attacked Kiran for mentioning Kabir Singh and Baahubali 2 in her session. He said, “Today morning, my AD showed me an article. It is of the second ex-wife of a superstar. She is saying that films like Bahubaali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and stalking. I think she does not know the difference between stalking and approaching. When people read these things out of context, they tend to agree. This is entirely wrong.”

The director didn’t stop there. He then moved to target Aamir Khan and used him to attack Kiran for her statement about the idea of stalking and romancing in Indian cinema. He referred to the movie ‘Dil’ which featured Aamir with Madhuri Dixit. Vanga called out Aamir for the song ‘Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai’ and how the entire song objectified women. “Main kehna chahunga uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, Ladki hai ya fuljari hai’ woh kya tha? Then come back to me. That is, matlab, if you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jaake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya. Aur usko pyar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai? (I would tell her to ask Aamir Khan about his song ‘Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, Ladki Hai Ya Fuljari Hai’. In Dil, he almost creates a rape-like situation and makes the girl fall in love with him. What was that all about?) I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings,” he said.

Aamir Khan’s apology video for ‘Dil’

Of course, he wasn’t aware of Aamir’s honest apology in which he mentioned the same film and the song and acknowledged the blatantly normalised misogyny in the story. The fans, though, were quick enough to dig up that old interview in which the actor said he was ‘ashamed’ of being part of such problematic films. The video, from an interview with Aaj Tak, saw Aamir saying, “Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive. Which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it (si).”

Look @imvangasandeep #AamirKhan apologized in front of everyone for using “khambe jaisi khadi”song in Dil…will you ever do the same for showing women as objects in your movies https://t.co/22ypuOCTgb pic.twitter.com/bBBp7FjPJu — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 3, 2024

In fact, a lot of people, while sharing the video, asked Vanga if he would be graceful enough in the future to apologise for the kind of sexist movies he makes.

Kiran’s statement on Sandeep’s comments

Kiran, in a new interview with The Quint, responded to Vanga’s claims and asked him to talk ‘man-to-man’ with Aamir if he has a problem with his body of work. She, however, maintained that she has never seen any of Vanga’s movies and her statement was directed towards gender sensitisation in general. She said, “There are very few people who would look back at their body of work and apologise for doing something problematic in retrospect and that’s really laudable,” she said, adding that if the Animal director had something to say to Aamir Khan, he should do so directly: “If Mr Vanga has something to tell Aamir, he should tell him man to man. I’m not responsible for Aamir’s work or Aamir Khan. I wish Mr Reddy would address his questions directly to Mr Khan (sic).”

She added that Vanga assumed she was talking about his films or attacking him in her statement when she never took the name of any film. “I have never commented on Mr Sandeep’s films because I have never seen them. I have often spoken on misogyny and the representation of women on screen. I have talked about it on various platforms at various times. But I have never taken the name of any film because it is not about the specific film. Why Mr Vanga has assumed that I was talking about his film you’ll have to ask him. I have never seen his film,” she further said.

Defensive 2.0 via Twitter

And as if Mr Vanga was not defensive enough, now the official Twitter handle of Animal movie responded to Kiran’s statement. The last word in the entire issue so far lies on X where a post from Animal reads, “We neither our director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are making any assumptions Ms Kiran Rao. It is a fact reported by a very big media channel (sic).”

We neither our Director Mr @imvangasandeep are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao !

It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel. Article Link 👇🏼https://t.co/dLKVn5pPO4 pic.twitter.com/lJcLHmHwGJ — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) February 5, 2024

Aamir might be a mute spectator in all of this but he certainly became the centre of everyone’s attention. What do you think of this? Just another example of the endless defensive stance by Vanga?

