All About Sheezan Khan, Man Arrested in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Here's all about Sheezan Khan, the actor who has been arrested by Mumbai Police in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The 20-year-old girl hanged herself to death on the sets of her show on Saturday.

All About Sheezan Khan, Man Arrested in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

All about Sheezan Khan: Sheezan Khan, a 25-year-old actor, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in actor Tunisha Sharma‘s suicide case. The two worked together in the television show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul which airs on SAB TV. While Sheezan played the titular role of Ali Baba, Tunisha essayed the character of princess Meriam, his counterpart. On Saturday, Tunisha was found hanging on the sets of the show and her mother filed an abetment to suicide case against Sheezan later.

SHEEZAN AND TUNISHA BROKE UP 10 DAYS BACK

After being questioned for around four hours on Sunday, the police detained Sheezan in the case. As reported by the police, Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other for a few months and they had a breakup 10 days back after which the late actor suffered an anxiety attack. In a statement to the media, her uncle said, “Tunisha and Zeeshan were close to each other since their show’s beginning. About 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack and was admitted to the hospital. When her mother and I went to meet her, she told us that she was wronged and cheated (sic).”

SHEEZAN KHAN’S TV SHOWS LIST

Sheezan and Tunisha met on the sets of their show and fell in love. The two wrote romantic posts for each other on social media and were dating. Tunisha was also close to his sister, actor Falaq Naaz for whom she would make posts on Instagram. Before the Sab TV show, Sheezan had worked in popular serials namely Jodhaa Akbar in which he played the role of young Akbar. In 2016, he played the role of Vinay Saxena in the TV show Silsila Pyaar Ka. In the following year, he essayed the character of Prince Kartikay in the historical drama, Chandra Nandini. He then played Yuvrah Bhoj in the 2018 show Prithvi Vallabh-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi.

In 2019, he did two shows Tara From Satara and Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan. Sheezan portrayed the role of Apurva in the popular show Nazar 2. He also worked in Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar.

Sheezan was born and brought up in Mumbai and both his sisters – Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz are actors. Apart from being an actor, he is also a fitness enthusiast and a pet lover. He has also spoken on TEDx.