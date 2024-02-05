Home

All India Rank Trailer: Varun Grover’s Debut Offers Realist Insight Into Education System’s Rat Race And How – WATCH

Vicky Kaushal alongside Varun Grover launched the trailer of their upcoming movie All India Rank which revolved around the late 90s where a young boy finds difficulty appearing in his competitive exams. Watch trailer.

All India Rank Trailer: Varun Grover's Debut Offers Realist Insight Into Education System's Rat Race

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and profound writer Varun Grover, is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming movie ‘All India Rank’. Varun had earlier shared glimpses of the debut direction of his movie on his official Instagram page. For the unversed, Varun is known for writing intriguing scripts like Masaan, and Sacred Games. On February 5, 2024, Varun Grover alongside Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer of his movie All India Rank.

All India Rank Trailer Out Now!

On his official Instagram page, Varun alongside Vicky Kaushal captioned their post, “Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with… Masaan. “Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey! (The journey of both engineers in the world of cinema started almost simultaneously with… Masaan. “Why does this sorrow never end, dear?) A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far. I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ‘ALL INDIA RANK’… the Directorial Debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai and my best wishes to the entire team. (heart emojis) (sic).”

Watch All India Rank Tariler:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

All India Rank Movie Plot

Set around the late 1990s the movie, All India Rank follows the story of a 17-year-old boy who is sent to a prep school to get ready for the intense IIT entrance examination, often referred to as “the MIT of India.” This dramedy provides a slice-of-life perspective on Vivek’s experiences.

All India Rank Star Cast

The directorial debut of Varun Grover stars multiple young faces yet prominent in the Bollywood industry. The movie cast, Shashi Bhushan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kailash Gowthaman, Ayush Pandey, Bodhisattva Sharma, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Vidit Singh, and, Samta Sudiksha who are seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The movie is expected to be released in theaters on February 23, 2024. The movie is surely expected to raise the bar set in the late 90s revolving around friendship, love, and the barriers that one had to face during the competitive exams.

