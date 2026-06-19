All My Children actor Paul Avery and wife die in tragic house fire; investigation underway

Veteran soap opera actor Paul Avery and his wife have died in a tragic house fire, leaving fans stunned. Officials have launched an investigation to determine what led to the deadly blaze that destroyed their home.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/all-my-children-actor-paul-avery-and-wife-die-in-tragic-house-fire-investigation-underway-8450767/ Copy

Veteran soap actor Paul Avery and wife found dead (PC: Twitter)

Paul Avery, best known for his long-running role in the popular soap opera All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery have died in a tragic house fire at their residence in Blairstown Township, New Jersey. The incident has left fans and the local community in deep state of shock. The couple, who had been together for decades, were found unconscious after firefighters rushed to their home following an emergency call in the early hours of the morning. Despite immediate rescue efforts, both were declared dead shortly after.

How did the house fire happen in Blairstown Township?

Emergency services were alerted just before 1am local time on Tuesday, June 16, after reports of a fire at the Avery residence. According to WFMZ and reports cited by US Weekly, New Jersey State Police arrived to find the house completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to enter the burning home and located Paul Avery, aged 81, and his wife Sheila Avery unconscious inside. CPR was immediately performed on both individuals at the scene. However, despite rescue attempts, both Paul and Sheila were pronounced dead shortly after, as reported by Ridge View Echo. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under active investigation.

Daughter Kyle Avery confirms heartbreaking news

The couple’s daughter, Kyle Avery, confirmed the tragedy through a public Facebook post. She expressed deep grief while sharing the news of her parents’ passing and thanked the Blairstown Fire Department for their response and efforts. She wrote that her parents were deeply loving and that their bond was always clear to those around them. She also mentioned that service arrangements would be announced later. The family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss.

Who was Paul Avery beyond television fame?

Paul Avery’s career went far beyond his role in All My Children. He joined the soap opera in the early 1980s and played Hughie, a bartender at Foxy’s, a recurring character over a span of 12 years. His presence became part of the show’s extended storytelling world. Before his soap success, he appeared in the 1978 film Superman as a TV cameraman and also featured in popular television shows like Three’s Company and Soap. Over his career, he appeared in more than 300 commercials for brands such as AT&T and M&M’s and even lent his voice to the iconic yellow M&M character.

A life shaped by extraordinary experiences

Outside of acting, Paul Avery lived a remarkably diverse life. As a teenager, he trained in skydiving and later served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief. Even after military service, he continued flying planes as a personal passion for many years.

After retiring from acting, he transitioned into journalism. He worked with local New Jersey newspapers and later contributed to The New York Times before launching his own publication, the Ridge View Echo. In 2018, he stepped away from public life to become the full-time caregiver for his wife Sheila after she suffered a stroke, prioritising family over everything else.