‘All That Breathes Will Continue to Inspire’: Guneet Monga Writes a Heartfelt Note For Shaunak Sen

Guneet Monga’s Heartfelt Note For Shaunak Sen: Guneet Monga, the producer of the 95th Academy Awards winning Best Documentary Short Film The Elephant Whisperers dedicated a heartfelt note to Shaunak Sen. Shaunak’s documentary lost the Oscar to Daniel Roher’s Navalny in the Best Documentary segment. While the country is celebrating RRR‘s win in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, Shaunak’s documentary is being equally hailed despite not being able to get the trophy. His cinematic genius and the documentary is being considered a landmark for future filmmakers. Now, Guneet has posted an emotional message for Shaunak and All That Breathes on her Instagram handle.

GUNEET MONGA HEAPS PRAISE ON ALL THAT BREATHES

Guneet captioned her post as “My dear @shaunak_sen, it’s been such a pleasure learning from you! I love All That Breathes. In this last month, knowing you as a filmmaker and connecting with you has been an absolute honour. The world needs to see the brilliance of the cinema you create. Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema and for reminding us of the beauty and importance of preserving our world. All That Breathes will always boast of both Oscar and BAFTA nominations, while it has already won global accolades by winning at the Cannes Film Festival, Cinema Eye Honors Awards, American Society of Cinematographers USA, and Asia Pacific Screen Award. I would always put Shaunak Sen’s name as one of the most important filmmakers from India for the world to watch. Yesterday’s Oscars may have passed, but the impact of ‘All That Breathes’ and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts. #allthatbreathes #oscars2023”.

All That Breathes is directed and produced by Shaunak and co-produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer under the banner of Rise Films. The documentary showcases siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds in India.

