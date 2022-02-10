Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for delivering hits like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Kathaa, is back in action. In his upcoming release, Akshay is starring with debutant Manushi Chillar in the film ‘Prithviraj’. The film, which is all set to release in theatres on June 10, also has actors Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt playing titular roles. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. Akshay took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and needless to say, the stars look every bit royal and shimmery.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Romancing 30 Years Younger Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj Leaves Internet Laughing And Crying at The Same Time

"The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Akshay wrote. Akshay also shared a poster for Manushi Chillar's character. Chillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, is playing the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Here’s Sanjay Dutt’s Kaka Kanha poster. The caption for his character read, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant – Kaka Kanha (sic).”

For Sonu Sood’s character of Chand Vardai, Akshay wrote, “Daring, perceptive and wise, he was Chand Vardai. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic).”

