All You Need to Know About Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Comedy ‘Naadaniyan’ by Karan Johar

Karan Johar' s Dharma Production is all set to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been making headlines since there have been rumours about him working with Dharma Productions which is owned by director and producer Karan Johar. Ibrahim became the talk of the town since he was rumoured to sign a second project with Karan. According to the report claimed by Times Now, it is believed that Ibrahim and Kushi Kapoor will be sharing the big screen for their upcoming romantic comedy movie. For the unknown Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late mother Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor. Also, Khushi made her debut appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s last released film The Archies.

Naadaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor All Set To Share The Frame

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie will be titled, ‘Naadaniyan’. The film is expected to have the elements of love and comedy, helmed by Shauna Gautam, this marks the debut direction of Shauna as well. Also, the film will be released in the OTT version.

Why Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shauna Gautam To Partner with Karan Johar?

Earlier, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shauna Gautam had collaborated with Dharma production is commendable. Previously, in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shauna Gautam had closely worked with K.Johar.

However, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his highly anticipated first appearance in Dharma’s Sarzameen, sharing the screen with film industry’s big names like Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Previously, Karan Johar had hinted at details about his upcoming film, sparking interest among fans with clues about its impressive cast and captivating plot.

Recently Karan Johar on his Instagram handle read, “This is not a film Announcement! But it can be… with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year and kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. (sic)”

Karan further wrote, “So here are the broad hints – A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N-word! But keeping his head down and just working! (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s upcoming movie with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor? However, the official announcement for the movie still awaits!

