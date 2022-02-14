Veteran actress Madhubala, known for her illustrious career spanning for 73 films including the evergreen Mughal-e-Azam, was once in love with the late Dilip Kumar which had a tragic end. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhusan, in a tell-all interview to E-Times, shared intriguing details of their love story and how it came to an end. Describing their relationship and its fate, Bhushan said, ‘Allah Ko Manzoor Nahi Tha…’.Also Read - Madhubala's 96-Year-Old Elder Sister Allegedly Suffers Mental Abuse by Her Daughter-in-Law After Son Passes Away

Elaborating on the estranged couple, Madhur said that it was the Naya Daur case which created a rift between the two. For the uninitiated, both Madhubala and Dilip Kumar had dragged each other to court over the release of the 1957 film. Madhubala's father, Khan, did not want her to go outdoors with Dilip Kumar as he feared that the romance between the two will become more intense.

Eventually, Madhubala was replaced by Vyjayanthimala. That was when Madhubala's father decided to sue BR Chopra, the directed. Chopra too, sued Khan which lead to an ugly legal battle. Eventually, Chopra dropped the case but things went sour between Kumar and Madhubala.

Madhur reveals that after the incident, Dilip came to Madhubala’s home and apologised to Madhubala’s father. Madhubala told Dilip that what he did wasn’t correct. Madhur, however, says that Khan had no bad blood with Dilip. If he did, he would have never allowed Dilip to romance his daughter in the film.

