Alliance: Payal Gaming exposes Nikhil Chinapa as the show’s real mastermind, recalls feeling targeted: ‘They flipped and joined…’

Payal Gaming felt lonely on Alliance and only learned who was playing dirty behind her back after watching the episodes later.

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Payal Gaming (PC: Instagram)

Just when it seemed the dynamics inside Alliance couldn’t get any more complicated, Payal Gaming made a revelation that has sparked fresh conversations among viewers after her elimination. Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) was eliminated from the reality show Alliance in the latest episode after Ali Goni, who became the ‘Ace’, chose to remove her in a dramatic twist. During a candid discussion on the reality show, the popular gamer alleged that Nikhil Chinapa was the real mastermind behind several game-changing decisions. She also shared that she often felt singled out during the competition, suggesting that many of the situations she found herself in were far from accidental. While Alliance has already witnessed shifting loyalties and unexpected twists, Payal’s comments have now put the spotlight firmly on Nikhil’s gameplay and influence inside the house.

Payal Gaming calls Nikhil Chinapa the real mastermind

Payal did not hold back while discussing the game’s internal politics. She claimed that although several contestants appeared to be making the decisions, it was Nikhil Chinapa who was quietly controlling the direction of the game.

According to Payal, many players trusted Nikhil’s judgement, allowing him to shape alliances and influence important moves without drawing too much attention to himself. She described him as the show’s “real mastermind”, adding that his strategic approach made him one of the strongest competitors in the house.

Watching the episodes after her eviction was an eye-opener for her. In an exclusive with Zoom TV she said, “The biggest shock was Nikhil Sir. Throughout the show, I kept thinking Arsalan and Kushal were playing a dirty game. But after watching the episodes, I realised Nikhil Sir had started planning everything from the very first week. Somewhere I knew he was smart, but I never imagined he was the mastermind behind the alliances.”

She further revealed, “Inside the house, people would speak so sweetly to me. They would make me feel like they supported me. But after coming out and watching the episodes, I realised the same people were saying completely different things behind my back. It was honestly very confusing.”

Payal Gaming reveals she felt targeted in Alliance

Payal Gaming also reflected on her own journey in Alliance, admitting that there were several moments when she felt she was being deliberately targeted. She suggested that some decisions made inside the house left her isolated and questioned whether the strategy was designed to weaken her position in the competition.

Payal pointed out that Kushal Tandon was simply the loudest voice targeting her in the group. She shared, “Mini (Mathur) ma’am, Nikhil (Chinapa) Sir, Arsalan, Daisy Shah and Rivva were all part of it. They would tell others not to play with me because I would put them in danger or speak against them.”

She further said, “I don’t think I have anything to regret. I played with dignity. I stood for myself, and always put across my opinion. That’s what you’re supposed to do in a reality show. If you don’t speak up, then why are you there? Maybe that backfired because the moment I questioned people, I became their target.”

While she acknowledged that reality shows are built around gameplay and alliances, she said the repeated situations made her feel that she had become an easy target. Her remarks have once again highlighted the intense psychological side of the game, where trust can change within moments.