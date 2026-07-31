Alliance: Sohail Khan makes big statement on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss show, says ‘What you see…’

Sohail Khan has sparked a discussion about reality television after revealing his thoughts on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. During his appearance on Alliance, he told Kashish Kapoor that what audiences see on the show is scripted.

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Sohail Khan and Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

Reality shows often create curiosity among viewers because they bring celebrities, emotions, and unexpected moments together on screen. However, questions about how much of these reality shows are true or real have always remained a topic of discussion. Now, Sohail Khan has added a new perspective to the conversation with his recent remarks about his brother Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. During a conversation with Kashish Kapoor on the reality show Alliance, Sohail Khan spoke about the difference between what viewers watch on television and what happens behind the scenes. His statement about Bigg Boss being carefully presented for entertainment has caught attention among fans of the long-running show.

Sohail Khan talks about the scripted side of Bigg Boss

Sohail Khan, while interacting with Kashish Kapoor on Alliance, shared his thoughts on Bigg Boss and the way reality shows are created. He explained that viewers should understand that television programmes are made with a certain structure to keep audiences engaged.

According to Sohail Khan, “What you see him (Salman Khan in Bigg Boss) is scripted.” He pointed out that what reaches the audience is often shaped according to the requirements of the show. His comments highlighted how reality television combines real emotions with planned elements to create an entertaining experience.

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The actor also spoke about Salman Khan’s presence on the show, stating that the image audiences see during Bigg Boss is not necessarily the same as his everyday personality. He mentioned that Salman is generally a quiet person and what viewers watch is part of the show’s format.

Sohail Khan on Alliance

Sohail Khan is currently playing as a contestant on reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, where he has made headlines for reconnecting with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. Sohail Khan’s appearance on Alliance has already been drawing attention, with the actor sharing his thoughts about reality shows and his own approach to the format. Before entering the show, Sohail had also spoken about wanting to show his genuine personality rather than follow a typical actor’s image.

Where to watch Alliance on OTT?

You can watch Alliance on Amazon Prime Video with a standard subscription. Prime Video synopsis states, “Alliance is a competitive captive reality show blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points-the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System.”

New episodes drop daily at 12:00 pm IST on Amazon Prime Video.