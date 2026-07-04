Alliance: Sohail Khan warns contestants before entering Kunal Kemmu’s show, says ‘Mere saath ungli…’

Ahead of stepping into Kunal Kemmu’s reality show Alliance, Sohail Khan has made a strong statement about his game plan and attitude. His remarks suggest a no-nonsense approach inside the show.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/alliance-sohail-khan-warns-contestants-before-entering-kunal-kemmus-show-says-mere-saath-ungli-karne-ki-koshish-mat-karna-8465550/ Copy

Sohail Khan promises to show his real self (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s brother Sohail Khan is stepping into a completely new space in his career as he joins the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. Known for his work as an actor and filmmaker, Sohail is now trying out the reality format for the first time. Before entering the game, he spoke openly about his personality and made it clear that viewers should not misunderstand his calm nature as weakness. His comments quickly grabbed attention as he hinted at showing a more real and unfiltered side of himself on the show.

Sohail Khan’s strong message to contestants

While entering Alliance, Sohail Khan addressed both viewers and fellow contestants with a direct and fiery message. He made it clear that people often misunderstand his calm personality as weakness, but that is not the reality. He said, “Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega.”

He added that life has taught him many ups and downs, but he prefers to move on instead of getting stuck in the past. Sohail explained that he does not carry baggage and wants to show his true personality on the show without any filters. He further said that this experience will finally allow audiences to see the “real Sohail Khan,” beyond assumptions and public perception.

Entry welcomed by Kunal Kemmu

Sohail Khan received a warm welcome from host Kunal Kemmu as he entered the show. The two shared a friendly hug, marking the beginning of Sohail’s journey in the competition. This is Sohail’s first reality show appearance, and he admitted that stepping into this format feels both exciting and challenging. He also interacted with the media before entering and shared that he was slightly nervous but looking forward to the experience. His participation as a wildcard contestant is expected to change the dynamics of the game.

See viral video of Sohail Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Changing game inside Alliance

With Sohail Khan entering as a wildcard, the competition inside the house is expected to become more intense. Along with him, new entrants have also joined the show, increasing the pressure on existing contestants. The show already follows a shifting alliance format, where trust and strategy play a major role in survival. Each week brings eliminations along with new wildcard entries, making the game unpredictable. Contestants must constantly adjust their strategies to stay in the competition and move closer to the final prize.

About Sohail Khan’s work

Outside reality television, Sohail Khan continues to be active in films. He was recently seen in the 2025 Telugu action drama Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, where he played a negative role. Before that, he appeared in select Bollywood projects, including cameo roles and special appearances in films like Dabangg 3.