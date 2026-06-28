Alliance: Zaid Darbar reveals being nervous before meeting Gauahar Khan’s ex Kushal Tandon, says ‘Kya hoga…’

Zaid Darbar, who is part of the reality show Alliance, admitted that he felt nervous before meeting his wife Gauahar Khan’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon for the first time on the show. Scroll down to read how their first interaction was in Alliance.

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Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar with Gauahar Khan (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows often create unexpected situations, but every now and then, a moment arrives that viewers have been waiting for long before the cameras start rolling. That was exactly the case on Alliance, where Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon finally came face-to-face. The meeting instantly attracted attention because of their shared connection with actor Gauahar Khan. Kushal and Gauahar were once one of television’s most talked-about couples after meeting on Bigg Boss 7, while Gauahar later married Zaid Darbar in 2020.

Although years have passed since that chapter of her life, fans were naturally curious to see how the two men would react when they found themselves competing on the same reality show. However, what eventually unfolded inside the house was very different from what many viewers had imagined.

Alliance: Zaid Darbar admits he was nervous before Kushal Tandon’s entry

Speaking on Alliance VD, Zaid Darbar revealed that he had been feeling anxious before Kushal Tandon entered the show. He admitted that several questions were running through his mind, including how the first meeting would go and how both of them would react in such an unusual situation. Recalling his thoughts, Zaid said he was “very nervous” and kept wondering what would happen once Kushal walked in. He said, “Main bahut hi nervous tha. Dimaag se ke kya hoga, kya nahi hoga, kaun kaise react karega.”

Despite the anticipation surrounding the moment, he chose to remain calm and approach the interaction with an open mind. His confession immediately caught viewers’ attention, especially because many had expected an awkward exchange given Kushal’s past relationship with Gauahar Khan.

Kushal Tandon’s reaction to meeting Zaid Darbar in Alliance

When the two finally met, there was no visible tension between them. Instead, Kushal Tandon greeted Zaid Darbar warmly and maintained a respectful attitude throughout their interaction. He even acknowledged that he understood Zaid’s emotions and described him as a “gentle boy”, making it clear that there was no personal discomfort between them. Kushal said, “Zaid is a very gentle boy, but mein uske emotions samajhta hoon.”

Their calm exchange surprised not only fellow contestants but also viewers who had expected fireworks. Daisy Shah in VD said, “I thought there would be fireworks because we have Zaid and Kushal in the house. But, everything was good.”

About Alliance

Alliance is a strategic reality competition on Amazon Prime Video hosted by Kunal Kemmu. It features 16 celebrities who enter in pairs and will have to focuse on strategy, teamwork, and competition. The show brings together contestants who must form and break alliances to survive different challenges. As the game progresses, trust becomes a key factor because relationships between players keep shifting.

Overall, it is a fast-paced competition where social strategy and decision-making matter as much as performance in tasks.