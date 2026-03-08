Allu Arjun celebrates 15 years with Sneha Reddy, surprises her with a luxury car worth Rs...

For Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, March 6 turned out to be a day filled with love, celebration and family milestones. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on the same day that Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony. Amid the wedding festivities and family celebrations, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy also took time to mark their own milestone. The couple shared heartfelt messages on social media, reflecting on their journey together, their growing family and the memories they have built over the years.

Fans quickly flooded the comments sections with congratulatory messages, making the celebration even more special. But it wasn’t just emotional messages that caught everyone’s attention; a luxurious anniversary gift from the actor soon became the highlight of the day.

Allu Arjun’s luxurious anniversary gift for Sneha Reddy

To celebrate the occasion, Allu Arjun surprised Sneha with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53, a luxury car that reportedly costs over Rs 1.81 crore in Hyderabad. A video shared by the actor’s team captured the joyful moment when the car was unveiled. In the clip, Allu Arjun and his father, Allu Aravind, are seen handing over the car keys to Sneha Reddy.

As the luxury vehicle was revealed, Sneha’s reaction melted hearts online. She planted a sweet kiss on Arjun’s cheek and warmly hugged her father-in-law. The actor could be seen smiling widely, clearly delighted to see her happiness. The moment quickly went viral among fans, who filled social media with heart emojis and congratulatory messages, calling the gesture both romantic and thoughtful.

Celebrating 15 years of love and togetherness. A special anniversary surprise from Icon star @alluarjun for #AlluSnehaReddy garu A wholesome moment. ✨ pic.twitter.com/nNxU7QefDd — Team Allu Arjun (@TeamAAOfficial) March 7, 2026

Sneha Reddy’s emotional anniversary message

Along with the celebration, Sneha Reddy also shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband. Posting pictures with Allu Arjun from Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding festivities, she wrote:

“15 years later We’ve built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth — our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary.”

She also shared photos featuring their children, Ayaan and Arha, writing another short but touching caption: “All of my heart, right here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Allu Arjun’s loving reply and family celebrations

Allu Arjun also responded with a sweet message of his own, thanking Sneha for being his constant support. In his post, he wrote:

“Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

The actor’s close friend, Lakshmi Manchu, even playfully teased him in the comments, asking what gift he had bought for Sneha and urging him to reveal it.

A journey that began in 2011

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011, in a grand ceremony attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. Over the years, the couple has become one of the most admired celebrity pairs in South Indian cinema.

They welcomed their son Ayaan in 2014 and their daughter Arha in 2016. Interestingly, Arha has already made her on-screen debut as Prince Bharatha in Shaakunthalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor currently has major projects lined up with filmmakers Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, both expected to release in 2027.

For now, however, the spotlight remains on the couple’s 15-year journey, one that continues to charm fans both on and off the screen.