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Allu Arjun faces backlash for not including actresses in Wall of Greats at his theatre, fans say, Telugu cinema never misses...

Allu Arjun faces backlash for not including actresses in Wall of Greats at his theatre, fans say, ‘Telugu cinema never misses…’

Pictures from Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad theatre sparked a discussion among film fans after they noticed that the Wall of Greats features several legendary male actors but no actresses, leading to criticism and debate across social media.

Discussion started across social media after photos from newly opened cinema linked with Allu Arjun began circulating online. Inside venue visitors noticed special tribute section called Wall of Greats that highlights legendary figures from Indian film industry.

However many viewers quickly pointed out one major detail missing from display. Names present on wall include several famous male stars while female actors remain absent which sparked criticism from film fans online.

The Wall of Greats

Debate grew stronger after users on X shared pictures showing list of popular male celebrities such as Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan and many other male actors.

Many fans expected that legendary actresses would also appear in tribute especially icons like Sridevi who worked across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. Absence of female names soon became major topic of discussion.

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Wall of Greats controversy

Wall placed inside theatre intended to honour influential personalities from Indian cinema. Yet absence of female stars quickly triggered criticism from netizens who felt recognition should include actresses who contributed equally to film industry.

Many people argued that South cinema and Bollywood cinema produced numerous iconic actresses across decades. Because of that fans questioned why tribute section ignored those names while celebrating male actors only.

The backlash on social media

Online discussion intensified after photo circulated widely across X platform. Several users openly criticised decision claiming display reflected gender bias within film industry.

One user wrote, “Can’t see any actresses lmao this industry is the definition of patriarchy.” Another comment read “Where are the actresses names ? Misogyny is everywhere for eyes to see. One of the example right here.” “No female actors or state. Dissappointing” Another wrote, “Not a single actress is mentioned. Telugu cinema never misses a chance to be misogynistic.”

Check out reactions on social media here

Where are the actresses names ? Misogyny is everywhere for eyes to see. One of the example right here — Kz (@Kwonglorrr) March 13, 2026

Allu Cinemas launch in Hyderabad

Cinema complex called Allu Cinemas opened recently inside Allu Studios campus. Launch event took place during March 2026 with presence of Revanth Reddy. Venue gained attention for advanced movie viewing technology along with luxurious design aimed at creating premium experience for film lovers.

Facility includes four high end screens with modern projection system. Largest screen measures around seventy five feet wide making it one of biggest Dolby Cinema screens across country. Cinema also features Dolby Vision 3D projection along with Dolby Atmos sound system designed for immersive audio experience.

More on the controversy

Despite strong online reactions neither Allu Arjun nor management team of Allu Cinemas released official statement regarding controversy. Discussion continues across social media platforms where fans keep sharing opinions about representation of female actors within cinema history.

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