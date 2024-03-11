Home

Allu Arjun Fans Harass Man In Bengaluru For Not Praising The Pushpa Actor, Police Starts Investigation | Watch

In Bengaluru's KR Puram's district, Allu Arjun's fan attacked a person and asked him to chant, 'Jai Allu Arjun' in the viral video. Now the incident has been taken up by the Bengaluru Police. Watch.

Bengaluru: Recently a viral video of Allu Arujn’s fans has caught the attention of social media where it could be seen that a group of Allu Arjun ganging up on a guy who is believed to be an ‘anti-Allu Arjun’ fan. While the Pushpa actor had a grand welcome in Vizag, Andra Pradesh for continuing the second part of the Pushpa franchise, on the other hand, In Bengaluru’s K.R Puram district it was noticed a street fight of Allu Arjun’s fan thrashing a guy. Read on.

Allu Arjun Fan’s Involved In Beating A Stranger, Asked To Chant ‘Jai Allu Arjun’

A news report published by India Today claimed that KR Puram’s Police was informed about the incident that took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru. In the X/Twitter handle of Bengaluru Police were asked to register a formal complaint against the persons involved in the incident.

In a viral video that was shot on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a heated fight engaged between Allu Arjun fans and anti-Allu Arjun followers. The media house also claimed that in the video, Allu Arjun’s followers were asked to chant ‘Jai Allu Arjun ’ to leave him alone from further beating.

Watch The Viral Video:

. @BlrCityPolice you should take action on this kind of people, just for online far wars this is not acceptable, kindly take proper action. pic.twitter.com/kfn4GlxmiO — Bhairava J3👦 (@Jack_JackParr) March 10, 2024

Bengaluru Police Gets Alert Of The Situation

As soon as the video was found, an X user tagged the Bengaluru Police in a post and asked them to take action against the persons in the video. Bengaluru City Police’s official X/Twitter account expressed, “We have informed to @krpurambcpps for necessary action. @dcpwhitefield.”

In another post, the city police also asked to share the personal contact and area details of the complainant.

Netizens On X/Twitter Give Mixed Reactions To The Viral Video

While, there has been no official report filed yet on the case. X/Twitter users have been actively responding to the viral video. An X user expressed, ““Fans of Prabhas and Allu Arjun are passionate. Unfortunately, 10 fans of Allu Arjun reportedly attacked a Prabhas fan in Bengaluru. We urge that such incidents do not happen again. (sic)” The second user’s comment read, “Kalesh between Allu arjun fans vs prabhas fans (sic)”

The third user commented, “So after many years.. Witnessing offline fan wars..These are real Tollywood fan wars.. Other industry fans should think before commenting on Telugu heroes (sic).”

Allu Arjun’s Professional Work Front

Allu Arjun has been soaring high as his fans are desperately waiting for the second part of Pushpa to arrive in theatres. However, as the shoot of the Pushpa franchise continues, Allu Arjun recently did a touch-down in Visakhapatnam where he was greeted by a sea of humans waiting for him.

Watch the Viral Video of Allu Arjun:

It is important to note that the Pushpa actor has yet to respond to the viral video that occurred in Begaluru’s KR Puram. Watch this space to get the latest update on the development of the news!

