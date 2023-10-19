Home

Allu Arjun Greets Fans in Hyderabad Post His National Award Win For Pushpa

Allu Arjun recently greeted his fans as he returned to Hyderabad after receiving his first National Award for Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun’s Greets Fans in Hyderabad: Allu Arjun recently greeted his fans in Hyderabad as he returned to the city after receiving his first National Award for Best Actor. The actor was felicitated by the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. As Allu Arjun stood on a jeep dressed in all black attire, huge fandom gathered around his vehicle. Amid cheers and whistles, the Pushpa actor greeted his fans with folded hands. Pushpa became a PAN (popular-across-nation) blockbuster and Allu Arjun’s signature hand gesture became the symbolism of swag. The crowd held flags with the actor’s pictures placed on them.

FANS WELCOME ALLU ARJUN IN HYDERABAD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

ALLU ARJUN HUMBLY GREETS FANS AS THEY WELCOME HIM IN HYDERABAD

The National Award winner looked humbled as he was showered with flowers and flower petals while his fans clicked pictures from their smartphones. The actor has a huge fan following which reflected in the fandom at Hyderabad. Allu Arjun wrote a heartfelt post on receiving the 69th national Award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi and wrote, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar garu. You are the reason behind my achievement”. He also penned a note on receiving the prestigious honour alongside his childhood friend Devi Sri Prasad and wrote, “Very memorable to receive it along with my childhood friend , my music director, my well wisher & my cheer leader . Soo glad we received our first together . From Chennai roads to Delhi auditorium … it’s a 25 years journey 🖤 . #nationalaward #nationalawards2023”. He also expressed happiness on meeting screen legend and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Waheeda Rehman. Allu Arjun captioned his post as, “t was a life time experience to witness Smt. Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb phalke award . More than 6 decades of career in films . Truly inspiring . It was a absolute pleasure to see dear @aliaabhatt win this award . Iconic performance for an iconic film . Truly deserving and many more …. It’s was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon . A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady … wishing her more in this journey… and hopefully a movie together soon.”

ALLU ARJUN SHARES PICTURES FROM 69TH NATIONAL AWARD CEREMONY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles.

