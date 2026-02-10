Home

Allu Arjun hits back at controversy over 42 rules for Brand Manager, calls it...

Allu Arjun has responded to viral allegations made during a podcast, clarifying his stand and addressing the controversy that sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Allu Arjun recently became part of an online controversy after claims made by a brand manager during a podcast interview went viral. The actor was accused of having strict rules for people working with him, which led to heavy criticism on social media. As the issue gained attention, Allu Arjun and his team stepped forward to respond and clarify their stand.

What led to the ‘42 Rules’ allegations?

Brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke about her alleged interaction with Allu Arjun on a podcast. She claimed that before meeting the actor, she was given a list of 42 dos and don’ts by his team. According to her, the list included instructions such as not looking directly into the actor’s eyes and not shaking hands.

She also stated that South Indian film stars usually arrive with large teams and follow strict protocols. When asked why such rules existed, she said she did not know the reason and refused to share further details. Her statements quickly spread online and sparked backlash against the Pushpa actor.

Allu Arjun’s team issues strong statement

After the clip gained traction, Allu Arjun’s team released an official statement denying the claims. The statement said the allegations were completely baseless and untrue. It added that the actor has always conducted himself with dignity and respect and does not believe in such behavior.

The team also announced that legal action for defamation has been initiated against those responsible for spreading false information. They urged the public to avoid sharing unverified content. A member of the actor’s team also posted the statement on social media, repeating that the claims were false and that the matter was being taken seriously.

About the legal action

Following the backlash, Kaveri Baruah appears to have deleted her social media accounts. However, the podcast episode in which the claims were made is still available online. Her professional background includes work in brand strategy at a leading automobile company, according to her now-deleted profile. Allu Arjun’s response has shifted focus toward accountability and the impact of unchecked claims on public figures.

