Naga Babu’s daughter and Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela is married! She tied the knot with boyfriend Chaitanya JV on Wednesday night in Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The intimate-yet-grand affair witnessed the presence of close to 120 members which mostly included family members and close friends. The star-studded event was attended by Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyaan Dhev and others. For those, who don’t know, Niharika is the niece of megastar Chiranjeevi and daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Wedding: Naga Babu Gets Emotional After Performing Wedding Rituals For Daughter, Post Will Definitely Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Bride Niharika looked every bit royal in a specially designed Kanjeevaram pattu saree and gold embroidered blouse. She completed the look with famous Kundan jewellery. The groom, on the other hand, opted for a brown and gold brocade sherwani. Also Read - Here’s a Glimpse of Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s Wedding, Check First Picture of Bride

Popular Telugu film actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni looked uber-stylish at the wedding. Ram was seen sporting a white short kurta and pants paired with black shoes. His wife wore a black stylish saree for the wedding.

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy looked gorgeous in pink. In the photo, Sneha can be seen in a bright pink colored traditional silk saree, donned with lots of jewelries. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was seen in a pastel pink colored sherwani with beautiful embellishments, and it goes without saying that they both looked regal in it.

Pawan Kalyan’s appearance with son Akira

Allu Bobby shared this precious photo from the NisChay wedding ceremony

Allu Arjun shared this photo of ‘mega cousins’ on his Instagram

Watch this space for more updates.