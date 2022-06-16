Here’s a good news for all the fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, as the filming of ‘Pushpa 2’ will begin soon. Following the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, all eyes are now on the sequel which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. However, the delay in the production on the second instalment much-anticipated movie sparked a lot of discussion. But now the good news is that makers have now started to work on scheduling the shooting part.Also Read - Bhushan Kumar Breaks Silence on Kartik Aaryan Supporting Shehzada Financially: 'Very Few People Do This...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Also Read - Need Some Workout Motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna's High-Intensity Fitness Regimen in These Videos

‘Pushpa: The Rule’s script is still being written, and director Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in coming August. According to reports the delay in production happened due to Sukumar’s minor health condition, but now that he seems to be confident about the scripting, Pushpa 2 will floors in a couple of months. Also Read - When Vijay Deverakonda Was Blamed For Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Break Up With Rakshit Shetty

Reportedly, the film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in ‘Pushpa 2’, and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone. Following the humongous success of the first instalment of the film Pushpa: The Rise, lead actor Allu Arjun’s popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed, leading the makers to pay special attention to the execution of second part Pushpa: The Rule.