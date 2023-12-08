Home

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Reviews Animal, Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Inspiring’ And Sandeep Reddy Vanga The ‘Face of Changing Indian Cinema’

Allu Arjun Reviews Animal, Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Inspiring’ And Sandeep Reddy Vanga The ‘Face of Changing Indian Cinema’

Pushpa star Allu Arjun writes a long note after watching Animal. He appreciated the entire starcast and describes director Sandee Reddy Vanga like a maverick filmmaker.

Allu Arjun reviews Animal

Mumbai: Allu Arjun has joined the bandwagon of the celebs who are in awe of Animal, the latest Bollywood film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Pushpa star took to his Instagram stories on Friday evening to heap praises on the film. He mentioned the entire leading starcast and wrote a big note calling Sandeep ‘the face of the changing Indian cinema’.

Trending Now

Animal has polarised social media. While there’s a section of the audience who thinks this is the new-age cinema and there’s another section who believes it to be a blatantly misogynist. Both the sections of the audience have given rise to curiosity around the film and that’s what has been translating into numbers at the Box office. Animal is currently riding at around Rs 355 crore nett in India (after 8 days) and around Rs 520 crore gross at the worldwide level – which is a huge number for any film.

You may like to read

Allu Arjun appreciates Rashmika Mandanna for Animal

In Allu Arjun‘s post, the women of Animal – Rashmika and Tripti find a special mention. While appreciating their presence in the film, the popular pan-India star writes, “@Rashmika Mandanna Brilliant & Magnetix! Dear, this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold (sic). He congratulates Tripti and writes, “This young Lady @Tripti Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more (sic).”

Allu Arjun becomes a fan of Ranbir Kapoor after Animal

His note for Ranbir reads, “#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created. My deep respects to the hughest level (sic).” He adds for Sandeep, “The director, the man @Sandeepreddvanga garu, just mind blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations. The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future (sic)!”

Allu Arjun follows the footsteps of people like Ram Gopal Varma in appreciating Animal. Earlier, the Rangeela director couldn’t keep calm as he wrote a long post expressing how he found Sandeep’s craft levelling the craft of many legendary international filmmakers.

It is exciting to see the kind of extreme reactions that this film is generating in the hearts of the viewers and on social media. Animal has started a conversation. Productive or not, you decide!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.