Allu Arjun sets Tokyo ablaze with Pushpa 2 dialogue in Japanese, video goes viral

A video of Allu Arjun delivering an iconic Pushpa 2 dialogue in Japanese has taken Tokyo by storm, leaving fans cheering and the clip going viral online.

Allu Arjun has always had a way of turning public appearances into memorable moments, and Tokyo witnessed exactly that. At a packed event ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule release in Japan, the actor surprised fans by delivering one of the film’s popular dialogues in Japanese. The unexpected move sent the crowd into a frenzy, with loud cheers, whistles, and applause filling the venue. A video of the moment has since gone viral, capturing the excitement around the film’s Japanese debut.

A moment that stole the spotlight

The real magic unfolded once Allu Arjun took the stage. Instead of sticking to a routine interaction, he switched to Japanese and recreated a Pushpa 2 dialogue live. The audience reacted instantly, clearly impressed by the effort and gesture. The clip, now widely shared on social media, reflects how strongly the Pushpa franchise has connected with viewers beyond India. This moment set the tone for the film’s release in Japan on January 16.

Allu Arjun’s growing fanbase in Japan

Allu Arjun arrived in Tokyo earlier this week as part of the promotional tour for the film, which is releasing there under the title Pushpa Kunrin. He was joined by co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and together they drew large crowds at the airport and various promotional venues. Their reception highlighted the growing popularity of Indian mass entertainers in Japan and the curiosity around the Pushpa universe.

Konnichiwa, Japan Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere

Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd Grand release in Japan on January 16th #Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa… pic.twitter.com/dm5kEECMT7 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 15, 2026

Massive release plan and partnerships

For the Japanese rollout, Indian producers have teamed up with local distributors to ensure a wide release. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to open across nearly 250 screens in Japan, a significant number for an Indian film. This collaboration reflects increasing cultural and cinematic exchange between India and Japan, especially for action-driven commercial cinema.

More about Pushpa franchise

The Pushpa franchise has already proved its strength at the global box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly earned around Rs 800 crore in the Hindi belt alone and nearly Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. Its music, stylised action, and Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the fearless sandalwood smuggler have helped the film gain a devoted international following. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh, adding depth to the story.

