Telugu star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The actor posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday to share the health update and mentioned that he is following all the protocols and has isolated himself at his home where he stays with his family. "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe", Allu Arjun wrote.

On Twitter, Allu Arjun's fans started wishing him a speedy recovery with the trending hashtag #GetWellSoonAlluArjun. One of the fans wrote: "Take care of your health anna Red heartRed heart Hoping for a speedy recovery, We love you @alluarjun as always Red heart #GetWellSoonAlluArjun". Another one wrote: "Fans are always with you annaya @alluarjun Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery as early as possible ! #GetWellSoonAlluArjun".

Allu Arjun has worked in films such Arya, Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu and Duvvada.

We wish for his speedy recovery.