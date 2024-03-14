Home

Allu Arjun Weighs in on Bollywood vs South Debate, Rejects The Whole Rivalry: ‘We Are Brothers…’

Allu Arjun was honored as the recipient of the National Award for Best Male Actor for his exceptional portrayal in 'Pushpa 1: The Rise.'

Allu Arjun has made a name for himself in the South Industry. The actor who made his debut in Gangotri in 2003, has now made significant contributions to the entertainment sector. The actor has starred in various movies including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which made people love the actor even more. Recently, Allu Arjun made headlines when he graced a chat show and when the actor was asked about the ongoing phase of Bollywood and throwing lights on it, his reply won hearts.

In the chat show, Allu responds to the questions by saying, “Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. they have given us great cinema for 6-7 decades.” Concluding the same he said, “There is a lot of influence of Bollywood on south cinema & south cinema’s influence on Bollywood as well. We are all like brothers who have mutual respect for each other from different lands.”

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the South Industry, Allu has always maintained a level of equality between all the Telugu cinema and Bollywood cinema. The actor has never differentiated between Bollywood actors and South actors. Also, Allu has always shown respect for Bollywood actors and actresses.

Also, Allu Arjun spoke about youngsters and how they are getting more inclined towards tradition. During one of the chat shows, Allu shared the change he is seeing in the youngsters of today. He said, “I have seen youngsters liking their culture more; they are celebrating their festivals even more. We are starting to own it.”

The Telugu star added, “We come from a generation who feel a little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing, and I think celebrities and even media has got a huge role and responsibility in projecting our culture. We should own our culture.”

Allu Arjun’s expressions and declarations reflect the profound significance and reverence he harbours for Indian Cinema, a sentiment that resonates in his actions. Concurrently, his upcoming movie, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ helmed by director Sukumar, is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, poised to deliver an immense entertainment experience.

