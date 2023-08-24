Home

Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor Trophy at 69th National Film Award, Jr NTR And Suriya Snubbed

Allu Arun wins the National Film Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Jr NTR and Suriya were also in the race.

New Delhi: PAN-India actor Allu Arjun was honoured with the National Film Award for his performance in the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actor won in the Best Actor category at the 69th National Awards. The sequel of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is also currently under works and fans are eagerly awaiting for it to hit the big screens. Jr NTR and Suriya were also in the race to bag the Best Actor award this year for their performance in RRR and Jai Bhim.

Post the humongous success of the film, Allu Arjun became a national phenom. The way he transformed himself into the character of Pushpa and delivered an exceptional performance has once again been recognized, this time on India’s biggest stage.

The recent National Award is a resounding testament to Allu Arjun’s indelible impact on the Indian film industry. Pushpa: The Rise not only showcased his exceptional performance but showcased unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and captivating aura. The actor’s steps from the movie’s songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

The film catapulted him into the heartland of the country, cementing his position as a household name across the country. Allu Arjun’s portrayal in the movie showcased his extraordinary acting prowess and his dedication to his craft.

As fans eagerly await the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the anticipation has reached unprecedented heights. The first instalment left an indelible mark on the audience with Allu Arjun in the lead. All eyes are now on the sequel, with audiences eagerly awaiting another entertaining storytelling.

