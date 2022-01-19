Allu Arjun’s Fans go Crazy After Pushpa Success: Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, was certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2021, and it more than lived up to the hype. The film, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna premiered on December 17, 2021. It has since rocked the box office globally, becoming a bonafide superhit in all domestic and international markets. As per several trade analysts, Pushpa is officially being dubbed a blockbuster money-spinner and game-changer. The movie successfully performed at the ticket counters even four weeks after its release. Despite the Omicron concern, ‘Pushpa‘ is the only film that is successfully screened across India, reviving numerous theatres that had closed owing to a lack of footfalls.Also Read - Inside Allu Arjun's House: White-Grey Walls, Playroom For Kids, Statement Shelves, And Kids' Laughter

Fans went over the top to honour Allu Arjun on his success of 'Pushpa: The Rise.' From curating a unique look to offering garlands on his gigantic posters, his admirers left no stone unturned to showcase their love for the actor.

Allu Arjun’s portrait with 1885 Rubik’s cube

The poster of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise' took about 1885 Rubik's cubes to produce. Thousands of Rubik's cubes were used to build an image of the actor's look from his recent movie, and devoted admirers of the actor created a one-of-a-kind look for their favourite actor.

Doodh abhishek & garlands for Allu Arjun

Fans’ adoration for their favourite celebrity has always been the same, and everyone recently witnessed it following the box office success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ His most recent film has shattered box office records and sets new ones, and his admirers, who were anxiously anticipating the release, were seen executing an elaborate doodh abhishek on Allu Arjun’s massive posters and offering garlands on the same outside cinema halls across several states. They’re seen pouring milk over the poster of the movie, as is customary while performing pooja for deities. This is an outlandish way of expressing affection.

Celebrating Allu Arjun films with fireworks outside cinema halls

If doing doodh abhishek on his massive posters wasn’t enough, Allu Arjun’s admirers went so far as to let off firecrackers outside the theatres. The superstar’s supporters can be seen celebrating his entrance in numerous ways in a video that has gone viral. When the star was debuted in ‘Pushpa: The Rise,‘ fans were seen dancing to his hit songs in front of the screen with party poppers, and fans were seen dancing to his popular songs in front of the screen with party poppers. Many of them flocked to the stage and were spotted imitating his distinctive moves. Others lit firecrackers to commemorate the debut of his picture, demonstrating their love and affection.

Blood teeka on Allu Arjun’s poster

Yes, you read that correctly. Fans of Allu Arjun are so enamoured of him that one video shows a fan cutting his thumb and doing a teeka on the actor’s forehead (on his poster) with his blood.

Long queues outside theatres

Allu Arjun’s devoted supporters have been a pillar of strength for him over the years. His fan base has only expanded and in a big way! Take a look at this video, which shows Allu Arjun fans thronging the movie theatres with his posters and t-shirts. Not only do his followers wait with bated breath for a glimpse of their favourite actor in the cinema halls, but they also arrive in large numbers at the location (he is supposed to reach), blocking the highways and public transportation. This demonstrates the star’s popularity among the general public and explains why he is so popular.

The superstar is a true trailblazer. Everything looks amazing on him, and his devotees aspire to be like him. Whether it’s his powerful speeches, spectacular dancing skills, insane on-screen antics, or brilliant action sequences, Allu Arjun’s fans love to celebrate him whenever a new film is released.

The enthusiasm generated by Allu Arjun’s all-around image has propelled him ahead of all other contemporary South performers. Clearly, there is no stopping this iconic star.