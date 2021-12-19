Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 2: Pushpa, directed by Allu Arvind, is doing really well at the box office. Since its premiere on Friday, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore globally, giving Spider-Man: No Way Home a run for its money. There’s no denying that Allu Arjun‘s recent film, Pushpa, is a hit with the Telugu public. The picture, as expected, drew a lot of attention soon after its worldwide premiere.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Christmas-Ready With Her Dogs, Listens To ‘Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart’

The picture that was released on December 17th did expectedly fantastic. Despite the Omicron panic sweeping the country, movie theatres are jam-packed and tickets are flying off the shelves. While the Telugu version took a commanding lead, the other dubbed versions performed admirably. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Box Office Day 1: Allu Arjun Starrer Rules Not Just In South But In Hindi Belts As Well

Pushpa: The Rise Enters Rs 1oo Crore Club Within 2 Days Of The Release

Pushpa: The Rise got a pan-India release in five languages continues to dominate the global box office. The film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide in just two days and is still going strong. The movie, which will be split into two parts, is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam district. Also Read - Pushpa The Rise Twitter Review: Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna Win Hearts With ‘Paisa Vasool’ Performance

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to inform that Pushpa has crossed Rs 100 crore within 2 days of it’s release. He wrote, “#Pushpa has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days..”

Take a look:

#Pushpa has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise Beats Spider-Man: No Way Home On Day 2 Collection at BO

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s acting has received worldwide acclaim. The movie is doing extremely well at the box office. In just two days, the film has shattered numerous records. The regional film grossed Rs 116 crore on Day 2 whereas international movie Spider-Man crosses Rs 100 crore club on Day 3.

Here is box office collection from Pushpa in India:

Day 1 – Rs 45.45 crore

Day 2 – Rs 31.1 crore

Total- Rs 76.55 crore

Here is box office collection from Spiderman in India:

Day 1 – Rs 41.50 crore

Day 2 – Rs 25.67 crore

Total – Rs 67.17 crore

#SpiderManNoWayHome is officially the highest grossing film for @SonyPicsIndia In India. Crosses ₹ 100 cr (GBOC) in just three days. 30 per cent jump from Friday, attracts family audience in huge numbers. Housefull shows for three days in a row. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise Turns Out To Be The Biggest Movie For Allu Arjun

Pushpa: The Rise is entirely Allu Arjun’s show. He shines as a rugged figure who appears tough on the surface but is vulnerable in ways that others don’t notice. His mesmerising personality, combined with all of his eccentric characteristics such as sitting cross-legged and having ‘beedi’ in the most inconvenient of settings, is more than enough to keep viewers enthralled.

Nothing can match the experience of a Theater ❤️ Icon Star @alluarjun and his fans have truly brought the MASS PARTY to the cinemas 🔥🔥#PushpaTheRise #PushpaBoxOfficeSensation 💥 pic.twitter.com/OA6iBofWh5 — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) December 19, 2021

“Pushpa na flower illa da Fire”🔥🤩Omg!😍🥰 @alluarjun Sir What a passion,dedication&hardwork towards ur role & character!👌👏😍 U really nailed it!😊👍Tamil ppl were just enjoying each&every scene😊U have stolen hearts of Tamil ppl!❤ Waiting for Pushpa2😍 #PushpaTheRise #pushpa pic.twitter.com/kzmhAy8RbV — RajyaShree Yadav ❤ (@Rajyash46631958) December 18, 2021

Hindi dubbed movies of #AlluArjun Definitely helped him to gain cult fan following in north, #Pushpa is collecting solid numbers in north states without promotions. Purely Allu Arjun stamina 🔥🔥🔥 — Shiv Naik (@shivmi11) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Samantha is being praised for her bold, blingy special number in the film, in addition to Allu Arjun’s outstanding performance. The female lead of the movie Rashmika Mandanna, with all of her sweetness and natural acting talents, continues to be the film’s bandwidth.

Have you booked your ticket for Pushpa yet? Watch this space for more updates on Pushpa: The Rise