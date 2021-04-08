Hyderabad: It is Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s birthday today and the makes of Pushpa have already made this day special. On Allu Arjun’s birthday eve, the makers of Pushpa released a teaser of his upcoming film. Also Read - Allu Arjun’s Luxurious Vanity Van Falcon Worth Rs 7 Crore Meets With an Accident, No Injuries Reported

In the one-minute, twenty-second-long video, Allu Arjun is portrayed as a fierce-looking sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj. There are gunfight, action and elements of suspense as well. The teaser also presents us with a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who is the female lead in the film. Overall, with the trailer, you know that this will be a promising experience at the theatre. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Most-Awaited Film Pushpa To Have Theatrical Release on THIS Date

Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: Here's a List of Top South Newsmakers

Sharing the trailer, actor Rashmika Mandanna sent birthday wishes to Stylish Actor Allu Arjun and wrote that he is an absolute fire on screen.

Happy birthday in advance to our Pushpa Raj @alluarjun 🔥😁

You are an absolute fire on screen. 😁 https://t.co/0Y81vTJBp8 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 7, 2021

Even filmmaker Harish Shankar shared the trailer and wrote, ”Mind-blowing is a small word to say….@alluarjun evolves as a volcano in @aryasukku‘s taking and @ThisIsDSP background score makes a thrilling experience !!!!”

Mind blowing is a small word to say …. @alluarjun evolves as a volcano in @aryasukku ‘s taking and @ThisIsDSP background score makes a thrilling experience !!!! https://t.co/X15iBwbqJp — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 7, 2021

Directed by Sukumar B, Pushpa marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo. Earlier, they worked together on Arya and Arya 2. The movie will hit the screens on August 13.