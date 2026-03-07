Allu Sirish marries Nayanika Reddy in grand Hyderabad wedding; Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Revanth Reddy attend – See pics

A celebration filled with tradition, glamour and powerful names from the worlds of cinema and politics unfolded in Hyderabad on Friday evening as actor Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony. The wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events of the week, bringing together members of the influential Allu-Konidela family along with several well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry. Among those present were Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, superstar Allu Arjun and veteran film producer Allu Aravind, who joined the couple for one of their first photographs as newlyweds.

With stunning floral arrangements, intricate lighting and elegant decor, the venue reflected the richness of Telugu wedding traditions while also incorporating a modern and sophisticated aesthetic.

A grand wedding celebration in Hyderabad

The ceremony drew a wide range of guests from film, political and business circles, turning the event into a star-studded celebration.

Members of the celebrated Allu–Konidela family were seen arriving to bless the couple. Among the notable attendees were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and actor Suriya, along with several other personalities from the South Indian film industry.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The wedding venue was decorated with elaborate floral installations and soft golden lighting, creating a festive yet elegant atmosphere. Traditional rituals were held in accordance with Telugu customs as family members and close friends gathered to celebrate the couple’s new beginning.

See pics here:

The bride and groom’s elegant wedding look

For his big day, Allu Sirish chose a timeless traditional outfit. The actor wore a white silk kurta with a subtle gold border, keeping his look simple yet regal.

Bride Nayanika Reddy complemented the occasion beautifully in a lavender and gold silk saree. She paired the outfit with an exquisite diamond jewellery set featuring white and pink stones. Her look was completed with matching diamond bangles and a maang tikka, giving her bridal appearance a perfect blend of elegance and tradition.

The couple looked radiant as they posed for pictures with family members and guests during the celebrations.

Allu Arjun marks 15 years of marriage with Sneha Reddy

Interestingly, the wedding celebrations came just days after Allu Arjun marked a special milestone in his personal life. On March 6, the actor celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and shared heartfelt messages on social media. Posting romantic photographs, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

In another post, he added, “15th anniversary. Life of laughter & companionship @allusnehareddy.” The pictures showed the couple in stylish outfits. Sneha in a shimmering blue gown in one image and a sequinned saree in another, while Allu Arjun appears beside her in a sharp black suit.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s love story

For those unfamiliar with their story, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married in March 2011 after reportedly meeting through mutual friends. What began as a simple friendship soon turned into a relationship that eventually led to marriage.

Today, the couple are proud parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. Meanwhile, ahead of his wedding, Allu Sirish had been sharing glimpses of his pre-wedding celebrations on social media. Sneha Reddy also posted behind-the-scenes moments from the preparations, giving fans a sneak peek into the joyful festivities leading up to the big day.