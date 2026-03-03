Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan, Nagarjuna to Mohan Babu, Tollywood’s biggest stars gather bless the couple – See pics

Telugu actor Allu Sirish is ready to step into a new phase of life. The actor will marry Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in an intimate ceremony, but the celebrations have already begun in full swing. On Monday night, the couple hosted a lavish pre-wedding party at their family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, and the evening quickly turned into a star-studded affair. The sprawling studio premises were lit up as some of the biggest names in Tollywood arrived to bless the couple. What was meant to be a warm family celebration soon felt like a film industry awards night, with prominent faces walking in one after another.

Ram Charan to Mohan Babu, Tollywood’s biggest stars gather

Among those present were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actors Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Nani, director Atlee, actor-director Basil Joseph, Ravi Teja, Nandamuri Balakrishna, veteran star Mohan Babu, filmmaker Sukumar, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad.

Actors Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyadarshi were also seen joining the celebrations. Naga Chaitanya made an appearance at the event, although his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, was not in attendance. Mohan Babu was among the early arrivals, warmly greeting members of the Allu-Konidela family.

A wedding rooted in Tollywood’s influential Allu-Konidela family

Sirish is the son of veteran producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, and the younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun. Through their aunt Surekha, who is married to megastar Chiranjeevi, the Allu siblings are also part of the powerful Konidela family.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The extended clan includes Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, producer Nagendra Babu and actors Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Given the stature of the Allu-Konidela family in Telugu cinema and politics, it was no surprise that the guest list extended beyond film personalities to include prominent names from business and political circles.

See pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

From Pelli Koduku Rituals to Cocktail Nights

The wedding festivities began earlier this week with Sirish’s traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, along with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, were part of the intimate ritual. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were also in attendance.

In the last week of February, Allu Arjun and Sneha hosted a cocktail party in Hyderabad, kickstarting the wedding buzz in the city.

Interestingly, the celebrations come amid a busy wedding season in Tollywood. The industry is still talking about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tying the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a grand reception in Hyderabad scheduled for March 4.

As for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, the couple will exchange vows on March 6 in a close-knit ceremony attended only by family members and close friends, bringing an end to a week of high-profile festivities.