Alpha Advance Booking Collection day 1: Alia Bhatt – Sharvari’s spy thriller earns crores before release; all eyes on opening day

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, is scheduled to release on July 3. Jere's how much the film will is expected to earn on day 1.

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Alia Bhatt and Shavari in Alpha Trailer (PC- YouTube)

Alpha Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy action thriller Alpha is already creating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Even before hitting cinemas, the film has started generating impressive numbers through advance bookings, giving an early indication of audience interest. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, Alpha is scheduled to release on July 3. Advance booking for the film opened on July 1, and within the first day itself, ticket sales picked up pace across major cities.

Alpha advance box office collection

According to early data reported by Sacnilk, the film has so far received around 2,390 shows across India. Within the first 24 hours of advance sales, Alpha sold 10,293 tickets, collecting approximately Rs 41.05 lakh in advance booking revenue. When blocked seats are included, the total pre-release collection stands at around Rs 1.52 crore. Among all regions, Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film with advance bookings worth Rs 34.76 lakh including blocked seats. Delhi follows closely with Rs 34.35 lakh, while Gujarat contributed Rs 10.66 lakh.

Industry estimates currently suggest that Alpha could open in the range of Rs 7-8 crore net on Day 1 at the Indian box office. While the start appears steady, trade experts believe walk-in bookings and audience response after release could significantly impact the final numbers.

One of the biggest questions now is whether the film can cross the double-digit mark on its opening day.

Alpha also holds special significance as the first female-led action film in the YRF Spy Universe, following successful titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The story follows two women on a mission to uncover and stop an illegal military programme.

With a mostly solo release this weekend, it remains to be seen whether Alpha can convert its early buzz into a strong box office run.