Alpha box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller records YRF Spy Universe’s lowest opening, earns Rs…

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has finally hit cinemas. The spy thriller has registered a decent opening at the box office despite mixed early reviews. Here's a look at the film's Day 1 collection and what it means for its weekend run.

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Alpha box office collection day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Alpha has finally arrived in cinemas, bringing audiences the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, the action thriller opened with high expectations because of its star cast, franchise value, and large-scale production. While the film generated plenty of excitement before its release, the real test began on its opening day. At the same time, social media was filled with first reactions, with viewers praising action sequences while others expressing mixed opinions about the storyline. The opening-day figures suggest that the film has made a low start. Here’s a look at Alpha Day 1 box office performance in India and worldwide.

Alpha box office collection Day 1

YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha earned around Rs 9 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. According to the reports the collection climbing steadily through evening and night shows, while the worldwide gross is around Rs 15 crore on Day 1. The opening is considered decent, particularly as the film released amid mixed reviews. It has also managed to outperform Alia Bhatt’s previous theatrical release Jigra on its first day, although it remains one of the lowest openings within the YRF Spy Universe.

Occupancy improved as the day progressed, with evening and late-night shows attracting more audience than the morning screenings. The overall occupancy of Alpha was 20.4% including 9.9% morning shows, 17.8% afternoon shows, 19.6% evening shows, and 34.15% night shows, according to Sacnilk.

Can Alpha grow over the weekend?

The biggest challenge for Alpha now is sustaining its performance over Saturday and Sunday. Weekend collections are expected to rise if family audiences and franchise fans continue to turn up in good numbers. Strong word of mouth could also help the film record a healthy first weekend despite its mixed critical response.

With Alia Bhatt leading a major action franchise for the first time and Sharvari sharing the spotlight, Alpha has already made history as the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Whether it can emerge as a box office, success will largely depend on how audiences respond over the next few days.