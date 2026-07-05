Alpha box office collection Day 2: Strong Saturday growth gives Alia Bhatt’s film a much-needed boost, globally earns Rs…

Alpha continues its run at the box office with Day 2 numbers showing a shift in momentum. The Alia Bhatt-led film has seen changes in its India and global collections, with Day 2 recording a 21.6% growth over the opening day.

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Alpha box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has been making steady headlines since its release. After Alpha’s first day that recorded the lowest opening day in the history of the YRF Spy Universe, all eyes are now on how the film performs on its first weekend. While the opening day was modest, Day 2 brought some improvement in collections across key markets. Early trends suggest better audience turnout in the evening shows, helping the film maintain momentum. With both domestic and international markets contributing, Alpha is slowly building its overall total as weekend numbers begin to take shape.

Alpha box office collection Day 2

On Day 2, Alpha witnessed a rise in earnings compared to its opening day. The film collected around Rs 11.25 crore net in India, showing a jump of over 20% from opening day collection, according to Sacnilk. Alpha Day 2 overall occupancy stands at 26.29%. Occupancy breakdown: morning shows – 9.69%, afternoon shows – 22.31%, evening shows – 29.46%, and night shows – 43.69%. Occupancy improved through the day, especially in evening and night shows, which helped boost overall numbers.

The film’s growth indicates that word of mouth is playing a key role. While the opening was slow, the second-day trend shows better audience engagement in urban centres.

Alpha box office collection breakdown

In India, Alpha has reached a total of around Rs 20.50 crore net in two days, with metro cities contributing the most. Overseas markets have added strong support, with Day 2 collections taking international earnings to around Rs 13 crore gross. This has helped the film push its worldwide total to approximately Rs 37.6 crore in just two days, according to Sacnilk.

Alpha worldwide collections: Rs 37.60 crore

Alpha net India collection: Rs 20.50 crore

Alpha overseas collection: Rs 13.00 crore

What netizens are saying about Alpha?

Online reactions to Alpha are mixed but active. Many viewers have appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, especially in action sequences and emotional scenes. However, some netizens feel the storyline could have been tighter, pointing out that the film relies heavily on style and presentation. On social media, discussions around the YRF Spy Universe connection have also kept the film trending.

Despite divided opinions, the film continues to generate strong buzz, which may help its weekend performance.