Alpha box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller ends opening weekend on a strong note, India net collection climbs to Rs…

Alpha box office collection day 3: Alpha continued its positive run at the box office on Day 3 as the film witnessed strong growth over the weekend. Here's a look at its India collection, worldwide earnings, and what the early trend suggests for the days ahead.

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Alpha box office collection day 3 (PC: IMDb)

The YRF Spy Universe’s latest action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, continues its strong run at the box office, despite having the lowest opening day in YRF Spy Universe. After a decent start on Friday and a noticeable jump on Saturday, the film picked up further on Sunday as more audiences headed to cinemas. The weekend growth indicates that the action thriller has managed to attract moviegoers despite facing mixed competition. Alpha is one of the most awaited releases of the year 2026. While the film’s long-term performance will depend on how it holds during the weekdays, its first weekend has certainly provided a solid foundation. Here’s a look at the Alpha’s Day 3 box office figures, worldwide collection and the factors behind its strong weekend performance.

How much did Alpha earn on Day 3?

Alpha collected around Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 3, showing a big jump from Saturday’s earnings, as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the film’s three-day India net collection has reached approximately Rs 34 crore. The rise in Sunday collections had an overall occupancy of 33.10% which includes 12.9% in mornings shows, 38.4 in afternoon shows, 49.3% in evening shows, and 31.6% in night shows. Major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru contributed well to the overall business.

The consistent growth over the first three days is a positive sign. However, the Alpha’s real test will begin on Monday, when weekday collections usually determine how strong the long-term theatrical run can be.

Alpha worldwide box office collection

Alpha has also delivered decent numbers overseas. After three days, the film’s worldwide gross collection is around Rs 58.80 crore across 21,855 shows. This includes approximately Rs 40.8 crore gross from India and Rs 18 crore from overseas collections, according to Sacnilk. The overseas performance has added significant support to the film’s overall box office total.

Alpha worldwide box office collection: Rs 58.80 crore

Alpha net India collection: Rs 34 crore

Alpha India gross collection: Rs 40.80 crore

Alpha overseas collection: Rs 18 crore

Can Alpha maintain its momentum during its first week?

While the opening weekend has been decent, the coming weekdays will be crucial. Films often see a sharp fall in collections after Sunday, making Monday’s numbers an important indicator of audience interest. If Alpha manages to hold well during the week, positive word of mouth could help it continue its box office run. The film has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India within three days and is now aiming for a strong first-week total.

The next few days will decide whether Alpha can maintain its high pace and emerge as another successful box office performer in 2026.