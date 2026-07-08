Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller fails to cash in even after Tuesday offer, earns just Rs…

Box Office Collection: Cheap Tuesday tickets couldn't save Alpha; Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller sees only marginal box office growth, Tough road ahead

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Alpha box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha opened to a promising start at the box office, but the momentum appears to be slowing. Despite benefiting from discounted ticket prices under the Blockbuster Tuesday offer, the YRF Spy Universe film failed to register a significant jump in collections, raising concerns about its weekday performance.

After witnessing a sharp drop on its first Monday, Alpha managed to earn only Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The film had collected Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, meaning Tuesday’s discounted ticket prices resulted in only a marginal increase of around 10 per cent.

With this, Alpha’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 50.23 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its international total to Rs 19.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 70.03 crore.

Trade experts generally expect films to witness a healthy spike on Blockbuster Tuesday because of reduced ticket prices. However, Alpha’s limited growth suggests that audience interest has remained muted after its opening weekend. The film has also received mixed reviews, which appears to have affected its weekday hold.

The coming days could prove even more challenging. With two more working days left before the weekend and Ajay Devgn’s comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 set to release on Friday, Alpha is expected to lose a significant number of screens and shows. Increased competition could further impact its box office collections.

Directed as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film carried high expectations, especially after the underwhelming theatrical performances of recent spy universe releases.

All eyes are now on Alpha’s first-week total and whether it can regain momentum over the weekend to strengthen its box office run.