Alpha Review: Slick action and strong performances by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can’t fully rescue a weak story

Alpha movie review is out. The Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer has everything - Beta, Gamma and Delta -but misses the one thing it truly needed: Alpha.

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Alpha Movie Review

Alpha arrives with the promise of expanding the YRF Spy Universe by placing two women at the forefront of a high-stakes espionage thriller. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the film, backed by veterans Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, expectations were naturally sky-high. While the film delivers visually impressive action sequences and stylish production values, does it have the most compelling story?

Director Shiv Rawail, the man behind The Railway Men, deserves credit for mounting an action spectacle that looks polished from start to finish. However, despite its grand presentation, the emotional depth and narrative intensity never quite reach the heights the film aspires to. The bigger question is: where does the film falter? Is it writer Uday Chopra’s screenplay, which doesn’t fully capitalise on an intriguing premise? Or is it Ishita Moitra’s dialogue, which lacks the sharpness expected from a spy thriller? The trailer itself drew criticism for the now-viral line, “Wolf ki beti, wolf hi hoti hai”. Unfortunately, the writing throughout the film rarely rises above that standard, preventing Alpha from becoming the gripping espionage drama it had the potential to be.

Performances in Alpha

The biggest strength of Alpha lies in the chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Their bond forms the emotional core of the film, making their scenes together engaging and believable. Rather than merely relying on glamour or larger-than-life action, the film attempts to explore themes of trust, loyalty, and family through its female protagonists. Both actors commit fully to their physically demanding roles, and their action sequences are among the film’s biggest highlights.

Alia Bhatt delivers a convincing performance, balancing vulnerability with intensity, while Sharvari once again proves that she is a capable action performer with remarkable screen presence. Together, they make for an effective duo and carry the film through several uneven stretches.

Anil Kapoor brings his trademark gravitas to the screen and lends credibility to every scene he appears in. However, his character deserved a stronger arc and more emotional weight. Given his importance to the story, the screenplay doesn’t utilise his potential as effectively as it could have. One is left wishing the film had invested more in his journey, which could have elevated the emotional stakes significantly.

Bobby Deol, who has impressed audiences with powerful antagonist roles in recent years, delivers a decent performance here. However, if compared to the intensity he brought in Animal, this outing feels comparatively restrained. He has an imposing screen presence, but the writing doesn’t give him enough memorable moments to leave a lasting impact.

Bringing Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal into the film doesn’t quite work. Despite the excitement surrounding his brief appearance, the cameo feels shoehorned into the narrative rather than emerging naturally from the plot. It seems designed more to remind audiences that Alpha belongs to the YRF Spy Universe than to meaningfully advance the story.

The background score has its moments during a handful of action sequences, but overall, it fails to capture the adrenaline and urgency expected from a spy thriller. Several pivotal scenes feel emotionally flat because the music never quite amplifies the tension.

Alpha stumbles in its screenplay

The writing never fully capitalises on its potential. Several emotional moments feel underdeveloped, and the narrative lacks the edge and unpredictability expected from a spy thriller. The story moves at a steady pace but rarely creates the kind of tension or emotional investment that keeps audiences hooked throughout.

Verdict: Alpha has the scale, the stars and the action, but not the substance. It has everything from Beta to Gamma and Delta, except the ‘Alpha’ factor. Watch it for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances.

Rating: 2.5 stars