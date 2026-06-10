Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt packs a punch as fierce spy, makes father Bobby Deol proud

Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt's spy journey begins with a mission from Bobby Deol on her 18th birthday. Watch!

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Alia Bhatt in Alpha (PC- YouTube)

Alpha Teaser Out: Yash Raj Films has finally released the teaser of its much-awaited spy thriller Alpha, giving fans their first look at Alia Bhatt’s character, Sita. The 1-minute-55-second teaser serves as an origin story, showing how Sita begins her journey before becoming a powerful spy in the YRF Spy Universe. The teaser begins on Sita’s 18th birthday, where she is seen having dinner with her father, played by Bobby Deol. What starts as a family celebration quickly takes a dramatic turn when he hands her a key and assigns her a dangerous mission inside the hotel. When Sita questions him, believing he had planned a birthday surprise, he reminds her that she has been training for this moment her entire life.

As the story unfolds, viewers are introduced to Alpha, a secret programme that trains India’s next generation of elite spies and soldiers. The teaser then shifts into action mode, featuring Alia Bhatt in a fierce new avatar. From intense combat scenes to risky undercover missions, Sita is shown taking on dangerous challenges as she begins her journey into the world of espionage.

The teaser shows Sita has been trained by her father since childhood for a life of espionage. As she takes on her first mission at the age of 18. Alia is seen in full action mode, delivering intense combat sequences and showcasing her skills. The teaser ends on an emotional note, with Bobby Deol’s character watching proudly as his daughter successfully completes her first mission, marking the beginning of her journey as a spy.

Watch the teaser of Alpha:

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘War 2.’

Alpha has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, the film was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with Alpha set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.