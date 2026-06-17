Alpha Trailer: Alia Bhatt turns action hero, Bobby Deol plays menacing villain; Hrithik Roshan’s cameo steals attention

Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo appearance as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from "War" and "War 2." Although only his eyes are shown in the trailer.

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Alpha Trailer (PC- YouTube)

Alpha Trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Alpha finally has a trailer, and it is packed with action, drama, and high-energy moments. The 2-minute 33-second trailer gives a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in strong action-oriented roles, while Bobby Deol appears as the main antagonist. A surprise appearance by Hrithik Roshan at the end has added to fans’ excitement. Agent Kabir’s eyes did all the talking here.

The trailer opens with a young girl sitting inside a room filled with mirrors. Bobby Deol’s character, Fateh, calls her “Sita” and trains her to become a deadly assassin. Through a voiceover, Alia describes Fateh as a dangerous man who kidnapped a princess. However, the story presents a modern twist. Instead of waiting to be rescued, this version of Sita chooses to fight back for herself. One of Alia’s key dialogues in the trailer says, “Sita has come to burn Lanka herself today.”

Bobby Deol plays a former spy who has turned against the country and is seeking revenge. In one scene, he says, “India did not respect Alpha, now India will fear Alpha.”

The trailer also shows Anil Kapoor mentoring the two agents as they gear up for a dangerous mission. Another highlight of the trailer is the background track Jamaican (Bam Bam) by Hugel and SOLTO (FR), which adds energy to the action sequences. From intense fight scenes and hand-to-hand combat to gun action and stylish moments featuring Alia and Sharvari, the trailer keeps the excitement level high throughout.

Sharvari’s character arc seems to be purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film.

The trailer reveals a significant part of the War series, introduces the main characters and even teases a special appearance, it also appears to draw strong inspiration from the Ramayana.

Watch the trailer of Alpha:



Alpha will be released in theaters worldwide on July 3, 2026. The story is written by Uday Chopra, while the screenplay is written by Sumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Alpha is YRF’s seventh film in the coveted spy universe. It is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail.