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Alpha Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s pairing, praise YRF Spy Universe’s peak detailing

Alpha has generated strong buzz online, with many fans praising the chemistry between Alia and Sharvari and calling their action scenes one of the trailer’s biggest highlights. Check Twitter review.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 17, 2026, 4:51 PM IST
Alpha Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s pairing, praise YRF Spy Universe’s peak detailing
Alia Bhatt and Shavari in Alpha Trailer (PC- YouTube)

The trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, has finally been released, and social media users are already sharing their reactions. Packed with action, stunts and spy drama, the trailer introduces Alia Bhatt as Sita, a trained assassin who teams up with Sharvari’s character to take on Bobby Deol’s villain. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has generated strong buzz online, with many fans praising the chemistry between Alia and Sharvari and calling their action scenes one of the trailer’s biggest highlights. One user wrote, “I tried to find faults in the trailer but couldn’t. It’s genuinely a well-cut trailer. A desi version of Black Widow in a good way.”

Another fan commented, “After Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt is the new action star from Bollywood.”

Read more: Alpha Trailer: Alia Bhatt turns action hero, Bobby Deol plays menacing villain; Hrithik Roshan's cameo steals attention

Several users also praised the action choreography, background score and the pairing of Alia and Sharvari. One reaction read, “Mother Alia and Sharvari served. The BGM and action scenes are addictive.”

Fans also appreciated how the trailer showed Alia and Sharvari taking on Bobby Deol’s menacing character while expanding the YRF Spy Universe. However, the moment that created the biggest buzz came in the final few seconds. The trailer appears to tease Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir. Fans quickly noticed a blink-and-miss glimpse and began reacting online. One user wrote, “Great trailer… and that last 10 seconds… uff! Those eyes!” Another commented, “Those green eyes are enough to set the screens on fire.”

Check more tweets on Alpha Trailer:

While the trailer is already being discussed for its action and scale, Hrithik Roshan’s brief tease has left fans excited about what role Agent Kabir may play in Alpha.

The film’s story is by Uday Chopra, written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. It is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail. Alpha will be releasing on July 3.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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