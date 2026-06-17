Alpha Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s pairing, praise YRF Spy Universe’s peak detailing

Alpha has generated strong buzz online, with many fans praising the chemistry between Alia and Sharvari and calling their action scenes one of the trailer’s biggest highlights. Check Twitter review.

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Alia Bhatt and Shavari in Alpha Trailer (PC- YouTube)

The trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, has finally been released, and social media users are already sharing their reactions. Packed with action, stunts and spy drama, the trailer introduces Alia Bhatt as Sita, a trained assassin who teams up with Sharvari’s character to take on Bobby Deol’s villain. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has generated strong buzz online, with many fans praising the chemistry between Alia and Sharvari and calling their action scenes one of the trailer’s biggest highlights. One user wrote, “I tried to find faults in the trailer but couldn’t. It’s genuinely a well-cut trailer. A desi version of Black Widow in a good way.”

Another fan commented, “After Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt is the new action star from Bollywood.”

Several users also praised the action choreography, background score and the pairing of Alia and Sharvari. One reaction read, “Mother Alia and Sharvari served. The BGM and action scenes are addictive.”

Fans also appreciated how the trailer showed Alia and Sharvari taking on Bobby Deol’s menacing character while expanding the YRF Spy Universe. However, the moment that created the biggest buzz came in the final few seconds. The trailer appears to tease Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir. Fans quickly noticed a blink-and-miss glimpse and began reacting online. One user wrote, “Great trailer… and that last 10 seconds… uff! Those eyes!” Another commented, “Those green eyes are enough to set the screens on fire.”

Check more tweets on Alpha Trailer:

So these shots are part of the same scene. Look at the curtains This essentially confirms that Sharvari might be an Indian agent#AlphaTrailer pic.twitter.com/hA1n0jBNd1 — Yash K. | 8 ➡️ Star Fox | 16 ➡️ Alpha (@Yash_K7R) June 17, 2026

#AlphaTrailer had one job : to make people excited for the film Instead, it served the entire plot on a platter The scale looks massive, but the action feels pretty generic. The one thing I really liked was #Aliabhatt and #Sharvari —they seem convincing as a duo pic.twitter.com/NVkm2LDwwx — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) June 17, 2026

2 minutes of silence for them who thought it was 2 heroines film and who were expecting Shravari’s teaser as The Second Kill said it alia will try her best to show herself superior and cut sharvari’s scenes even this is visible in the #AlphaTrailer too. pic.twitter.com/wKlIcLCsm0 — आदेश (@ADfanatic_) June 17, 2026

Kya baat hai ? Alpha girls killing it and how Amazing trailer … I just hope there is no “Aman ki Asha ” in the film … Agar nhi h toh phir sb set h #Alphatrailer #aliabhatt #sharvariwagh #bobbydeol #Anilkapoor https://t.co/YyksdnQVrB — Apoorva Sharma (@SharmaApoo14661) June 17, 2026

I tried to find faults in the trailer but couldn’t. It’s genuinely a well-cut trailer. A Desi version of Black Widow in a good way.#AlphaTrailer https://t.co/aT7MLrusvt — Don Drako (@jumjumOP) June 17, 2026

India ne Alpha ki kadar nahi ki..

Ab India Alpha se darega..

Indian army as villain is permanent in YRF.

Requesting @AdityaDharFilms to re-release Dhurandhar again on the same date as of this chutiyapa #AlphaTrailer #Aliabhatt #BobbyDeol #Alpha — darksoul (@iam_darksoul) June 17, 2026

Alia, you amaze me every single time! Alpha trailer is action-packed, fierce, and a background score that hits all the right notes. Alia and Sharvari are absolutely killing it! This is exactly the kind of on-screen energy I’m here for #AliaBhatt #Alphatrailer — M (@traisleche) June 17, 2026

ALPHA trailer reminding me of Thanos Gamora and Nebula That trailer scene where Sharvari comes to Alia saying she just wants to talk, but Alia immediately starts fighting her reminded me of Gamora and Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora was trying to reason with Nebula… pic.twitter.com/AUryGoEvEA — Vishakha ⭐ (@MasalaaMinds) June 17, 2026

While the trailer is already being discussed for its action and scale, Hrithik Roshan’s brief tease has left fans excited about what role Agent Kabir may play in Alpha.

The film’s story is by Uday Chopra, written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. It is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail. Alpha will be releasing on July 3.