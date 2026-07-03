Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt starrer gets mixed reactions, Sharvari wins praise; Netizens call it ‘Average story that…’

Alpha has finally hit the big screens, and social media is already buzzing with first reactions. Here's a look at the early Twitter reviews for Alpha and how viewers are reacting to Alia Bhatt's latest release.

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Alpha Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

After months of anticipation, Alpha has finally released in cinemas, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. The film, which generated significant buzz through its trailer, songs, and promotional campaign, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has carried high expectations from fans eager to see a new chapter in the franchise.

And as expected, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited spy thriller. From praise for the action sequences to discussions around the performances and storytelling, the film has quickly become one of the biggest talking points online. Here’s a look at what people are saying about Alpha on social media.

Alpha Twitter reactions

YRF’s latest thriller Alpha has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers quickly sharing their first impressions after release. While the film’s presentation and performances are being closely discussed, opinions remain sharply divided on its overall impact. Sharvari’s performance is drawing consistent praise from netizens, with many calling her a standout in the film. However, several users feel the story doesn’t fully match the scale or expectations set by the franchise.

One X user wrote, “Very boring Start, can’t believe this is Yrf film”, another shared, “Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back”, another user wrote, “The story is the weakest part of the film. It is predictable from the beginning, and there are very few twists that actually surprise you.”

Here are a few tweets on Alpha review:



#Alpha 1st half review: Plot is a combination of concepts from multiple Hollywood movies, but if you ignore that, it’s not bad at all… quite interesting to watch, not getting bored at all until now. It’s very tightly edited. Some technical details: • CGI and VFX looks good… — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 3, 2026

First half done ! #Alpha Good start. Alia’s entry & the action sequence were really good, She’s doing well. I did feel the pacing was off at times, with a few scenes & convo feel stretched. Sharvari good. Still feel Luthra should’ve been there instead of Anil. He feels dull pic.twitter.com/XXS8mwFY1c — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 3, 2026

#Alpha – MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐/5 Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back. The biggest strength of the film is . His screen presence is powerful, and every time he appears on screen, he adds intensity to the film. Even with limited scenes, he… pic.twitter.com/Lpo7KI5Vg1 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 3, 2026

#Alpha : INTERVAL The film attempts to feel fresh, but it ends up reminding you of ideas Hollywood has already done multiple times. The Spy Universe still hasn’t fixed its biggest flaw: less espionage, more family drama and personal conflicts. — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) July 3, 2026

#Alpha first half: Same template as other spy universe films, predictable, one ad of Calvin Klein coupled with a song that you might not remember once it ends.. please don’t use any brain while watching action sequences because either you’d laugh or scratch your head. One more… — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) July 3, 2026

#Alpha INTERVAL! This one’s going down. Agent entering enemy’s ghetto while eating French fries Terrible! #AliaBhatt looks annoying with laughs & attitude but action scenes are good, while #Sharvari is filming Nike-Puma reels in Spain. RAW chief is thief & ex R&AW soldier… — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 3, 2026

#alpha First Half One-Word Review: Average. ⭐️ The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay. pic.twitter.com/ubsiJQm8xG — Filmy Sikander (@filmy78499) July 3, 2026

#Alpha Movie Review 2.5* Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is the only moment that truly brings excitement and relief to the film. Apart from that, the movie feels average and never really reaches its full potential. The story, pacing, and overall impact are just okay. pic.twitter.com/owqLZHZ9xf — Chirag Vyas (@chiragji007) July 3, 2026

Alpha plot

Alpha follows two elite agents who find themselves on a dangerous mission involving national security, betrayal, and survival. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film blends action with emotional moments as the lead characters face impossible choices while protecting the country. The story also connects with the larger spy franchise, making it an important chapter for fans.

Alpha cast

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features:

Alia Bhatt

Sharvari

Bobby Deol

Anil Kapoor

The initial audience reaction has been encouraging, but the real test is whether it translates into a strong opening-day collection at the box office.