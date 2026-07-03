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  • Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt starrer gets mixed reactions, Sharvari wins praise; Netizens call it Average story that...

Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt starrer gets mixed reactions, Sharvari wins praise; Netizens call it ‘Average story that…’

Alpha has finally hit the big screens, and social media is already buzzing with first reactions. Here's a look at the early Twitter reviews for Alpha and how viewers are reacting to Alia Bhatt's latest release.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: July 3, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt starrer gets mixed reactions, Sharvari wins praise; Netizens call it 'Average story that...'
Alpha Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

After months of anticipation, Alpha has finally released in cinemas, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. The film, which generated significant buzz through its trailer, songs, and promotional campaign, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has carried high expectations from fans eager to see a new chapter in the franchise.  

And as expected, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited spy thriller. From praise for the action sequences to discussions around the performances and storytelling, the film has quickly become one of the biggest talking points online. Here’s a look at what people are saying about Alpha on social media.  

Read more: Alpha advance booking: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol's spy thriller records over 89000 tickets in pre-sales ahead of release, earns Rs...

Alpha Twitter reactions 

YRF’s latest thriller Alpha has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers quickly sharing their first impressions after release. While the film’s presentation and performances are being closely discussed, opinions remain sharply divided on its overall impact. Sharvari’s performance is drawing consistent praise from netizens, with many calling her a standout in the film. However, several users feel the story doesn’t fully match the scale or expectations set by the franchise.  

One X user wrote, “Very boring Start, can’t believe this is Yrf film”, another shared, “Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back”, another user wrote, “The story is the weakest part of the film. It is predictable from the beginning, and there are very few twists that actually surprise you.”

Here are a few tweets on Alpha review:

Alpha plot  

Alpha follows two elite agents who find themselves on a dangerous mission involving national security, betrayal, and survival. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film blends action with emotional moments as the lead characters face impossible choices while protecting the country. The story also connects with the larger spy franchise, making it an important chapter for fans.  

Alpha cast 

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features: 

  • Alia Bhatt 
  • Sharvari 
  • Bobby Deol 
  • Anil Kapoor 

The initial audience reaction has been encouraging, but the real test is whether it translates into a strong opening-day collection at the box office.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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