Recently, Shehnaaz Gill released a music video where she paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Soon after that, trolls started rolling in. Aly Goni emerged as a strong pillar of support and tweeted that Shehnaaz has all the rights to pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Taking it to Twitter, Aly retweeted a tweet and it read "Stop it guys seriously". His another tweet read "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout."

Check out the Tweets Here:

Stop it guys seriously 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Should Not be Made to Remember Sidharth Shukla Everytime: Himanshi Khurana Expresses Concern

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Tu Yaheen Hai, Shehnaaz’s new music video was released on Friday. Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack in September. The music comprises moments shared by Sidharth and Shehnaaz from a reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz also sang in the video.